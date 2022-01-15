  • Facebook
    Priyanka Chopra on Thalapathy Vijay: Here's what actress has to say about Tamil star

    First Published Jan 15, 2022, 5:50 PM IST
    Actress Priyanka Chopra reveals how Kollywood star Vijay taught her during her debut film Thamizhan; read on
     

    Priyanka Chopra on Thalapathy Vijay: Here's what actress has to say about Tamil star

    Priyanka Chopra has been in the news since her interview came out in an international publication, where she spoke about her personal and professional life. She said about many things, from her social media activities to plans for children to her career choices and many more.
     

    Priyanka Chopra on Thalapathy Vijay: Here's what actress has to say about Tamil star

    Priyanka shared the magazine's cover a few days ago and wrote, "Vanity Fair, February 2022." Priyanka is currently working for her next Citadel, an Amazon Prime series that is expected to premiere in February 2022. From Game of Thrones and Eternals, Richard Madden will also appear on the show.

    Priyanka Chopra on Thalapathy Vijay: Here's what actress has to say about Tamil star

    priyanka chopra photo

    Priyanka is also set for her Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa, with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. After her marriage with international pop singer Nick Jonas in 2018, she became a global icon. She also talked about her first film, which was with Tamil superstar Vijay.

    Priyanka Chopra on Thalapathy Vijay: Here's what actress has to say about Tamil star

    Priyanka is also set for her Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa, with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. After her marriage with international pop singer Nick Jonas in 2018, she became a global icon. She also talked about her first film with Tamil superstar Vijay.
     

    Priyanka Chopra on Thalapathy Vijay: Here's what actress has to say about Tamil star

    In 2002, Priyanka Chopra did a Tamil film Thamizhan with Thalapathy Vijay; the film marked her debut in Kollywood as a lead actress. In the same interview, Priyanka said how her co-star Thalapathy Vijay's teaching and what he learned. 
     

    Priyanka Chopra on Thalapathy Vijay: Here's what actress has to say about Tamil star

    "I remember Tamizhan, which was difficult for me as I did not know how to speak Tamil. I discovered/learned the language phonetically, memorised it, understood its meaning, and then said my lines. But, I loved watching my co-actor Vijay -he was one of the first few influences in my life. Vijay had amazing humility on set. Once the star comes onto the set, he never leaves the set. And that's something I do even now. I rarely go back to my trailer in between shots unless it's a long time that I have to wait. I'm usually hanging out on set. I'd like to comprehend why we're taking different shots. I like to speak to the crew. I like to be in the mix," Priyanka Chopra said.
     

    Priyanka Chopra on Thalapathy Vijay: Here's what actress has to say about Tamil star

    She said the first few movies she did in India were a Tamil movie called Tamizhan and two Hindi movies Andaaz with Akshay Kumar and Lara Dutta and The Hero with Sunny Deol.

    Priyanka Chopra on Thalapathy Vijay: Here's what actress has to say about Tamil star

    PeeCee narrated, "I remember walking onto the sets not knowing anything and thinking that acting was all about the clothes you wear and the makeup that you get done. And then I walked onto a set, and I had to think about how to take these words on a paper and make them a person, and that was terrifying."

