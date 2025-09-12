Kashmiri singer Masrat Un Nissa, featured in Songs of Paradise, faced early criticism for pursuing music but now receives praise. She advocates for more women in Kashmiri music, parental support for artists, promoting the Kashmiri language globally.

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 12 (ANI): Singer Masrat Un Nissa has captured the hearts of audiences with her impactful musical performances in the recently released OTT film 'Songs of Paradise', a biographical film inspired by the life of Raj Begum.



As a Kashmiri singer, Masrat Un Nissa shared how she faced her own share of challenges when she decided to pursue a career in singing. While drawing comparisons from the life of singer Raj Begum, as shown in the movie, Masrat Un Nissa said that it remains true for female singers in Kashmir.



When asked if she faced struggles in the initial years of her career, Masrat, while talking to ANI, said, "There was a lot of struggle. Just as Raj Begum had to face a lot of criticisms, it is still true for the female singers in Kashmir. I had to face and listen to a lot of criticism. In the beginning, people said Why are you doing this? What is your career? What can you do in this? In Kashmir, singing is not considered a profession," said Masrat.



However, post success from her performance in 'Songs of Paradise', the singer feels that the criticisms against her have reduced to a large extent. "Their (Critics) reaction is very good. They don't say anything now. In fact, they praise me a lot. They say that I chose the right profession.In the beginning, they criticised me a lot, but now they are the ones who praise me the most," said Masrat.



'Songs of Paradise' revolved around the challenges of a Kashmiri girl who embarks on a journey to defy all stereotypes against female singers in Kashmir. Masrat believes that the situation has drastically changed now. She says that the Kashmiri girls are now paving their way in the music industry. She calls for an increase in female singers in the music industry.



"Right now, things are getting normalised. There are so many Kashmiri singers who are singing in the present. The girls are moving forward, and parents should support their children because the world is moving ahead. And why should girls lag behind in this field? If girls are moving ahead in every field, then they should move ahead in this profession too," said Masrat.



The 'Dil Tsooran' singer urged the parents to support their children in moving forward in the music industry, especially in Kashmir.

"There is a lot of talent in our Kashmir. It's just that the family is thinking that I don't know what will happen, but there is nothing like that. Give your children a chance. Your children can make your name known," said Masrat.



Regarding her future plans in the music industry, Masrat wishes to promote the Kashmiri language with her songs. While drawing comparisons with the Punjabi music industry, the singer said that she also wants the Kashmiri singers to promote their language to earn worldwide recognition.



"I can say that my entire focus is to move forward in my language. I sing Punjabi songs, Hindi songs, and English songs but I always try to perform on Kashmiri songs so that our language moves forward. You must have seen it yourself that Punjabi music is spreading all over the world. What is the reason? Because the artists there are promoting that language," said Masrat.



She continued, “Singing is the only thing that connects the world. So we should also try to make our language known all over the world. So right now, I am trying my best to take the Kashmiri language forward.” From 'Songs of Paradise', Masrat has gained worldwide recognition for her song Dil Tsooran. It was composed by Bhajan Sopori. (ANI)



