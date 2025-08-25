"Songs of Paradise," a film inspired by Kashmiri singer Raj Begum, releases on Prime Video August 29th. The trailer showcases a tribute to Begum, Kashmir's first female playback singer

Ahead of the release of 'Songs of Paradise' film, the makers on Monday treated fans to a captivating trailer of the film.

Created by Danish Renzu, 'Songs of Paradise' is inspired by the music, life, and journey of Padma Shri awardee, Raj Begum.

With this project, the makers have paid a tribute to the treasured voice of Kashmir and its first female playback singer, who paved the way for future generations of music artists from the valley.

Have a look at the trailer

<br>Presented by Excel Entertainment and produced by Apple Tree Pictures Production and Renzu Films Production, Songs of Paradise features Saba Azad, Soni Razdan, Zain Khan Durrani, Sheeba Chaddha, Taaruk Raina, Shishir Sharma, and Lillete Dubey.<br>Sharing her experience working in the film, Saba in a press note said, "Getting to play a character inspired by the legendary Raj Begum has been nothing short of a revelation. As a musician I pride myself for having a vast listening vocabulary and yet I was entirely in the dark about the phenomenon that is Raj begum. This film has led me to the incredible story of her life and times and her unending musical repertoire" <br>Soni Razdan also opened up about her experience. <br>"Songs of Paradise is a story that moved me the moment I read the script, and stepping into her character was a profound experience, embodying decades of resilience, strength, and cultural identity," she shared. <br>'Songs of Paradise' will stream on Prime Video from August 29.</p><div type="dfp" position=2>Ad2</div>