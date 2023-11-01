Karwa Chauth 2023: Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Bajaj donnes favourite outfit; feels special in Indian attire

Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Bajaj celebrates Karva Chauth in a favorite outfit. They both celebrated their third wedding anniversary in august this year.

Today is Karva Chauth, a special day when married women in India celebrate their love and strong bond with their husbands. They do this by fasting throughout the day and looking at the bright moon and stars at night.

Rana Daggubati's wife, Miheeka Daggubati, is also taking part in this celebration. She shared her chosen outfit for the occasion.

Miheeka decided to repeat her most favorite outfit for Karva Chauth and posted about it. She captioned it, "#Throwback to one of my favorite outfits from @jayantireddylabel There’s something about dressing up in Indian attire, it just makes you feel special. One of my favourite things about Karwa Chauth is the dress-up part! #KarwaChauth 🌝 #MiheekaBajaj"

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj tied notes during the covid lockdown on august 8th 2020. Later in an interview with Filmfare shared his feelings on marrying at this time. He expressed “In fact, I felt it was the best time to get married. Obviously, there were a lot of people who I couldn’t invite, but the whole thing felt extremely personal and nice. I wouldn’t have wanted it in any other way.”

Rana And Miheeka had a very intimate wedding ceremony with only 30 people due to covid restrictions. This year, August 8 marked their third wedding anniversary. And the pair will be celebrating their third Karwa Chauth today.

On his work front, Rana made an official announcement earlier this year about his upcoming mythological movie, "Hiranyakashyap," during the San Diego Comic-Con in 2023. Furthermore, he has recently produced a film called "Keedaa Cola," directed by Tharun Bhascker, which is scheduled to be released in theaters on November 3.

