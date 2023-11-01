Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karwa Chauth 2023: Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Bajaj donnes favourite outfit; feels special in Indian attire

    Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Bajaj celebrates Karva Chauth in a favorite outfit. They both celebrated their third wedding anniversary in august this year.

    Karwa Chauth 2023: Rana Daggubati's wife Miheeka Bajaj donnes favourite outfit; feels special in Indian attire SHG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 1, 2023, 1:53 PM IST

    Today is Karva Chauth, a special day when married women in India celebrate their love and strong bond with their husbands. They do this by fasting throughout the day and looking at the bright moon and stars at night. 

    Rana Daggubati's wife, Miheeka Daggubati, is also taking part in this celebration. She shared her chosen outfit for the occasion.

    Miheeka decided to repeat her most favorite outfit for Karva Chauth and posted about it. She captioned it, "#Throwback to one of my favorite outfits from @jayantireddylabel There’s something about dressing up in Indian attire, it just makes you feel special. One of my favourite things about Karwa Chauth is the dress-up part! #KarwaChauth 🌝 #MiheekaBajaj"

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Miheeka Daggubati (@miheeka)

    Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj tied notes during the covid lockdown on august 8th 2020. Later in an interview with Filmfare shared his feelings on marrying at this time. He expressed “In fact, I felt it was the best time to get married. Obviously, there were a lot of people who I couldn’t invite, but the whole thing felt extremely personal and nice. I wouldn’t have wanted it in any other way.”

    Rana And Miheeka had a very intimate wedding ceremony with only 30 people due to covid restrictions. This year, August 8 marked their third wedding anniversary. And the pair will be celebrating their third Karwa Chauth today.

    On his work front, Rana made an official announcement earlier this year about his upcoming mythological movie, "Hiranyakashyap," during the San Diego Comic-Con in 2023. Furthermore, he has recently produced a film called "Keedaa Cola," directed by Tharun Bhascker, which is scheduled to be released in theaters on November 3.

    ALSO READ: Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer to have first show at 7 am; booking opens on THIS day

    Last Updated Nov 1, 2023, 1:53 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer to have first show at 7 am; booking opens on THIS day ATG

    Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer to have first show at 7 am; booking opens on THIS day

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh enjoy Arijit Singh's smooth vocals at after-party in viral video - WATCH vma

    Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh enjoy Arijit Singh's smooth vocals at after-party in viral video - WATCH

    Hrithik Roshan writes heartfelt message on Saba Azad's birthday; calls her 'home' SHG

    Hrithik Roshan writes heartfelt message on Saba Azad's birthday; calls her 'home'

    Karwa Chauth 2023: Here's how Kiara Advani's mehndi looked like, what she ate for sargi RKK

    Karwa Chauth 2023: Here's how Kiara Advani's mehndi looked like, what she ate for sargi

    THROWBACK: When Jennifer Aniston became 'teary eyed' at idea of losing 'FRIENDS' co-star Matthew Perry vma

    THROWBACK: When Jennifer Aniston became 'teary eyed' at idea of losing 'FRIENDS' co-star Matthew Perry

    Recent Stories

    football Liverpool star Luis Diaz breaks his silence on father's kidnapping; urges fans to 'march' for his release osf

    Liverpool star Luis Diaz breaks his silence on father's kidnapping; urges fans to 'march' for his release

    Beware New scam involving delivery boy impersonation and call forwarding code *401* surfaces (WATCH) snt

    Beware! New scam involving delivery boy impersonation and call forwarding code *401* surfaces (WATCH)

    Centre advisory reveals 'high' severity Apple vulnerabilities prior to 'warning messages'; check details AJR

    Centre advisory reveals 'high' severity Apple vulnerabilities prior to 'warning messages'; check details

    Kalamassery blast: Jehovah's Witnesses shifts prayer meetings online anr

    Kalamassery blast: Jehovah's Witnesses shifts prayer meetings online

    Parliamentary panel may summon Apple officials over iPhone hacking claim

    Parliamentary panel may summon Apple officials over iPhone hacking claim

    Recent Videos

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon
    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon