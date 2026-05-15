Following its release, Karuppu has become a trending topic on X and other platforms, with fans sharing instant reactions, clips, and reviews. The film’s strong opening response has also been boosted by celebrity appearances at screenings and high fan turnout in theatres across regions.

#Karuppu First half: A Full commercial package of Action and Emotions✨



- #Suriya's screen presence and that Karuppasamy makeover was🥵

- #RJBalaji delivered it with the Interesting screenplay without any flaws👏

- Opening Fight & Interval peaked with SaiAbhyankkar's bang on… pic.twitter.com/mDOSQmKIO1 — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) May 15, 2026