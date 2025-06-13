Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband Sanjay Kapur has died at the age of 53. Reports say he suffered a heart attack while playing polo. He was taken to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

The entertainment world has received another tragic news. Reports indicate that Karisma Kapoor's ex-husband, Sanjay Kapur, has passed away at the age of 53. Reports suggest he died of a heart attack on June 12th. Sanjay was in the UK playing polo when he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed to the hospital, but doctors could not save him. No statement has been released by the family yet. However, actor and writer Suhel Seth confirmed the news of his demise through a post. Condolences are pouring in on social media following the news of Sanjay's passing. Sanjay was a well-known businessman and a polo enthusiast.

Sanjay Kapur's Last Post

Sanjay Kapoor expressed grief over the plane crash in Ahmedabad on Thursday and shared a post. This was his last post. He wrote on Twitter - Terrible news of the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad. My thoughts and prayers are with all the families affected. May they find strength in this difficult hour. #planecrash.

About Sanjay Kapur

Sanjay Kapur married Karisma Kapoor in 2003. Their relationship deteriorated a few years after they got married. During this time, the couple became parents to two children, daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. They finally divorced in 2016. Since the divorce, Karisma has been raising her children alone. However, the children often visited their father. After separating from Karisma, Priya Sachdev entered Sanjay's life. The couple met in New York. They dated for five years and then got married in a private ceremony in Delhi. The couple has a son named Azarius. Currently, neither Karisma nor Priya has released any statement on Sanjay's demise.