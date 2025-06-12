An Air India flight bound for London crashed near Ahmedabad on June 12, with 242 passengers on board. The tragic incident has drawn nationwide attention, with celebs and leaders expressing deep sorrow

A tragic aviation disaster unfolded on the morning of June 12 when an Air India Boeing Dreamliner, en route to London Gatwick, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport. The flight, identified as AI171, was reportedly carrying 242 passengers. The crash site, located in a densely populated area near the airport, quickly turned into a hub of chaos and concern, as local residents rushed to assist emergency responders.

The crash has sparked a wave of grief across the country, with several Bollywood personalities expressing sorrow over the loss and sending prayers to those affected.

Actor Akshay Kumar stated that he was stunned by the incident, describing his emotions as a mix of shock and speechlessness, adding that his thoughts were with the victims. Sunny Deol also shared a heartfelt response, saying he was deeply shaken and was praying for survivors to be rescued and cared for, while expressing condolences for the deceased and their families.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

Alia Bhatt described the incident as heartbreaking, saying she was pained by the loss of life and thinking of the passengers and their loved ones. Kareena Kapoor Khan reportedly said she was emotionally overwhelmed by the news. Varun Dhawan offered his prayers for the grieving families, while Karan Johar expressed a sense of devastation upon learning of the crash.

Social media platforms were flooded with messages from celebrities. Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan shared somber messages through their Instagram stories, while Abhishek Bachchan conveyed that he was keeping the victims in his prayers. Janhvi Kapoor reflected on the emotional toll of such tragedies, saying the weight of the news was difficult to bear. Ananya Panday reacted by sharing a news snippet on her profile, accompanied by folded hands emojis as a mark of respect.

The aftermath of the crash has prompted swift governmental action. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel made his way from Surat to Ahmedabad to take stock of the situation. Reports from IANS confirmed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had spoken with the Chief Minister and assured full central support in managing rescue operations.

Air India, in an official statement on X (formerly Twitter), confirmed that their flight AI171 had been involved in an “incident” on June 12. Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu informed the press that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been briefed about the accident. The Prime Minister directed the Minister to head to Ahmedabad immediately and ensure that every possible assistance was extended. He also called for regular updates as relief and rescue efforts continue.

All emergency services and government agencies have been placed on high alert, with coordinated efforts underway to support survivors and families in the aftermath of the crash.