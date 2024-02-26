Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karisma Kapoor at Harvard Business School: Actress makes video call to Kareena Kapoor during an event

    Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor recently graced her presence at Harvard Business School in Boston, Massachusetts. She attended an event with Sunny Sandhu and spoke about the ‘Soft Power Of Bollywood’ during a session. 

    Karisma Kapoor at Harvard Business School RBA
    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 2:42 PM IST

    Karisma Kapoor, one of the best actresses in Indian cinema, has represented India at the famous Harvard Business School. The actress discussed the 'Soft Power of Bollywood' during a discussion with Sunny Sandhu. Kareena, Karisma's sister, also took part in the session electronically.

    Sharing a bundle of happy moments from her time in Boston, the actress wrote, "It was an absolute pleasure and honour to be a speaker at the India Conference at Harvard Shout out to @kareenakapoorkhan for joining us for an impromptu but insightful chat. Thank you to @sunnysandhu24 and team #HarvardIndiaConference for being so wonderful. This was truly special ❤️✨."

    Have a look at the post:

    Karisma Kapoor made her acting debut in 1991 with the film Prem Qaidi and went on to star in other blockbusters, including Jigar, Anari, Raja Babu, Coolie No.1, Saajan Chale Sasural, and Jeet. Her leading appearances in blockbusters such as Raja Hindustani, Dil to Pagal Hai, and Judwaa cemented her status as a Bollywood star.

    On the professional front, the actress is scheduled to appear in the forthcoming series Brown. Abhinay Deo, well-known for Delhi Belly, directed the film. The series follows Rita Brown, a suicidal drinker, and Arjun Sinha, a widower with survivor's remorse, as they face a relentless serial murderer on the loose. She also appears in filmmaker Homi Adajania's next film, Murder Mubarak, opposite Sara Ali Khan.

    In an earlier interview with ETimes, Karisma Kapoor discussed her decade-long absence from the silver screen. She said, "Oh my God. To be honest, the phrase "comeback" should be packed away. Let's not keep doing this to the actors. Tell me, when someone returns to the office after a few years, is he or she making a comeback in the business world? He or she just returned to work. People just behave normally around that guy. That, I believe, should also apply to actors, regardless of gender. But especially for ladies. People use the term 'comeback' a bit too frequently and easily."

