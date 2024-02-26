Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Success' teaser: Tovino Thomas' film featuring Anweshippin Kandethum is OUT-watch

    The Malayalam movie Anweshippin Kandethum, starring Tovino Thomas, directed by Darwin was released on February 9. Meanwhile, the makers of the movie have released a success teaser of the film.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 9:22 AM IST

    The Malayalam movie Anweshippin Kandethum, starring Tovino Thomas, was released on February 9. The film belongs to the investigative thriller genre and is directed by Darwin Kuriackos. Meanwhile, the makers of the movie have released a success teaser of the film. The protagonist, newly-appointed sub-inspector Anand Narayanan, played by Tovino, begins his duties at a police station in Kottayam district.

     

    The movie boasts an ensemble cast, including prominent actors like Siddique, Arthana Binu, Indrans, Jaffer Idukki, and others. Santhosh Narayanan is responsible for composing the film's music, marking his second venture in the Malayalam film industry. Gautham Sankar serves as the cinematographer, capturing the visuals, while Saiju Sreedharan handles the editing of the film.

    The film is produced by Theatre of Dreams and features Tovino Thomas in the lead role as SI Anand Narayanan. The movie is set in the backdrop of the nineties. Notably, Tovino's father, Adv. Ilical Thomas, makes his acting debut in the film, marking another milestone for the actor after the success of "Kappa."


     

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2024, 9:22 AM IST
