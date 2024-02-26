Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Star Trek', 'Captain Marvel' star Kenneth Mitchell passes away aged 49

    On Sunday, Kenneth Mitchell's family took to his Instagram to share the statement where he stated that he passed away on February 24, 2024. 

    'Star Trek', 'Captain Marvel' star Kenneth Mitchell passes away aged 49 RKK
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Feb 26, 2024, 10:27 AM IST

    'Star Trek: Discovery' and Marvel's 'Captain Marvel', Kenneth Mitchell has died at the age of 49. On Sunday, the late actor's family took to his Instagram to share the statement where he stated that he passed away on February 24, 2024. 

    What happened to Kenneth Mitchell

    What happened to Kenneth Mitchell

    Mitchell was diagnosed with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 2018 and in recent years, he and his family have published frequent updates on his health status.

    ALS is a neurological condition affecting nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. This disorder gradually leads to a lack of muscle control. ALS is also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, after the legendary baseball player who suffered from it. The specific etiology of ALS is still unknown, despite ongoing study, and some cases may be inherited, according to doctors.

    About Kenneth Mitchell

    Kenneth was a Canadian native and had appeared in over 50 films and television shows throughout his career. He portrayed Carol Danvers' father in Marvel's 2019 film 'Captain Marvel' as well as an Olympic hopeful in the 2004 hockey film 'Miracle'. 

    The late actor also appeared in scores of television shows, including 'Jericho', 'The Astronaut Wives Club', and 'Switched at Birth'. He also played the Klingons Kol, Kol-Sha, and Tenavik, as well as Aurellio, in the television series 'Star Trek: Discovery'.

    Last Updated Feb 26, 2024, 10:27 AM IST
