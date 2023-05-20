Kareena Kapoor Khan gives fans glimpse of her post-shoot 'tired' pack-up avatar - SEE PIC

A couple of hours back, the 'Chameli' actress Kareena Kapoor Khan who is shooting for The Crew in Mumbai, dropped a new picture from sets. Know more.

Kareena Kapoor Khan has amplified the excitement of her fans and netizens as she keeps dropping pictures and stories related to her ongoing shoot schedule for the much-awaited film 'The Crew'. A couple of hours back, the 'Jab We Met' fame Bollywood actress and global star Kareena, dropped a new picture from sets.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, an acclaimed Bollywood diva, elevates the fans' anticipation and excitement with her fascinating updates on Instagram. She has clutter-breaking projects in her pipeline. The ardent Kareena fans cannot wait to watch it.

Everyone knows that presently, the 'Heroine' actress is preoccupied and busy shooting for Rhea Kapoor-directed The Crew. The actress often keeps giving off glances from the sets and raises the excitement levels of netizens and fans.

The much-awaited film, The Crew, also starring Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Shehnaaz Gill and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles, is being shot in full swing. It looks like yesterday the actors had to do an all-night shoot. Kareena dropped a blurry selfie today as she was returning home after a 6:00 AM shooting pack up.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a selfie of her feeling exhausted and damn tired. In the picture, we can see her wearing a white coloured tee with a print on it. She had her hair tied in a bun and looked perfect. Well, it was a blurry selfie, so not much was visible.

But it was clearly visible that Bebo was in her car returning home after an all-night shoot of The Crew. Sharing this selfie, the Heroine actress wrote, ‘6 am pack ups call for blurry selfies.’ She also posted a Good Night emoji.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has started shooting for her upcoming film The Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. She has Sujoy Ghosh-directed The Devotion of Suspect X starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Apart from this, she has Hansal Mehta-directed untitled film, which she shot in the UK last year.

