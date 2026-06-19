Karan Kundrra recently gave a piece of his mind to trolls who questioned him for taking his parents' advice before proposing to Tejasswi Prakash. The actor asked what's wrong with involving family in big life decisions.

Karan Kundrra: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are one of the most talked-about couples in the TV industry, and news about their relationship and wedding is always a hot topic. Recently, the buzz around their marriage got louder, but this time, Karan is in the news for a different reason—he's given a solid reply to online trolls. The actor openly expressed his anger after being trolled on social media for an old statement he made.

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Trolling Started Over Taking Parents' Advice

A while ago, on Shehnaaz Gill's chat show, Karan Kundrra mentioned that he had spoken to his parents before proposing to Tejasswi Prakash. This simple statement was enough for some social media users to start targeting him. Many people questioned why he needed his family's opinion on personal decisions like marriage and relationships. After this, Karan gave a strong reaction to this kind of thinking.

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Karan's Sharp Reply to Trolls

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Karan really let the trolls have it. He said that if a person doesn't consult their parents and family for big life decisions, then who else will they ask? Taking a dig at the trolls, Karan said that the people trolling him probably don't understand the importance of family and relationships. He questioned since when it became wrong in Indian culture to value your family's opinion.

'A New Relationship Doesn't Reduce Your Parents' Importance'

During the interview, Karan also said that just because a new person comes into your life, it doesn't mean your parents' place becomes less important. According to him, family always remains a crucial part of a person's life. He clarified that Tejasswi also had no problem with him taking his family's advice before proposing. But some people on social media just made it an issue for no reason.

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Worried About the Younger Generation

Karan said that he isn't too bothered by the trolling, but he is worried that the younger generation might get the wrong message from such things. He stated that taking parents' advice for big decisions like marriage is a completely normal and sensible step. Trying to prove it wrong is not right.

When Will Karan and Tejasswi Get Married?

Fans are constantly asking about Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash's wedding. On this, the actor said that both of them are very serious about marriage. The question is not 'if' the wedding will happen, but 'when' it will happen. Karan hinted that they will definitely tie the knot when the time is right. For now, they are moving forward with their careers and personal plans and are waiting for the right moment.