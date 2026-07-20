Netflix has released the trailer for 'Operation Safed Sagar', a new series inspired by the Indian Air Force's role in the 1999 Kargil War. The show stars Siddharth and Jimmy Shergill as fighter pilots and premieres on August 7.

Netflix on Monday unveiled the trailer of its upcoming series 'Operation Safed Sagar', which is inspired by the Indian Air Force's role during the 1999 Kargil War, and stars Siddharth and Jimmy Shergill. Directed by Oni Sen, created by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava, and produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil from Matchbox Shots LLP and Mehboob Pal Singh Brar from Feel Good Films, the series also features Abhay Verma, Dia Mirza, Prajakta Koli, Adil Hussain, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, Arnav Bhasin, and Amrita Bagchi.

The Story and Cast

At the heart of the story is the Golden Arrows squadron, India's Youngest Fighter Pilots, led by Wing Commander B S Dhanoa 'Tony' (Jimmy Shergill) and seconded by Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja (Siddharth). As war looms over the mountains of Kargil and the mission grows increasingly perilous, Ahuja and his young officers, including Flying Officer R S Dhaliwal 'Dhali' (Abhay Verma), Flying Officer C H Bal Reddy 'Baldy' (Mihir Ahuja), Flight Lieutenant Jitendra Sangwan 'Sangy' (Taaruk Raina) and Flying Officer Amit Gupta 'Goofy' (Arnav Bhasin), must navigate impossible odds, life-and-death decisions and the immense responsibility that comes with serving the nation. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vqV3xfeb4SQ

Beyond the battlefield, the series also explores the lives of the families, the air force wives who stood behind the men in uniform, offering an intimate look at the love and unwavering support, along with their quiet courage that became the wind beneath the wings of the air warriors. The creators also engaged with the families connected to the operation to better understand the emotional realities behind the mission, read a press note.

Director's Perspective

Reflecting on bringing this story to screen, Oni Sen, Director, Operation Safed Sagar , said, "From the very beginning, we wanted to tell the story of Operation Safed Sagar with honesty, scale, and emotional truth. While the operation itself is extraordinary, what stayed with us throughout this journey were the pilots, officers, and families whose courage, resilience, and sacrifices continue to inspire us. We're incredibly grateful to Netflix for believing in this story from the outset and for backing our vision with unwavering trust and conviction. They were true creative partners, championing the project and giving us the support and freedom to tell this story with the authenticity, ambition, and scale it deserved. I'm equally grateful to our producers, Feel Good Films and Matchbox Shots, our exceptional cast, and the entire crew, whose passion and dedication brought these real-life heroes to the screen with sincerity and heart. We hope this series stands as a fitting tribute to their courage and sacrifice, and that audiences around the world connect with their extraordinary story."

A Story Long Overdue

Talking about the series, which benefited from the guidance and support of Air Chief Marshal (Retd.) B S Dhanoa, he said," "India is ready to hear this story now. In fact, it is long overdue. Operation Safed Sagar deserves to be told, and I'm glad it is finally being brought to life. When I was the Chief of the Air Staff, I had only two wishes. First, that the story of the Indian Air Force's role in the Kargil War must be told. It is one of the most important chapters in our history. Second, that any film or series on this subject should inspire young boys and girls to join the Indian Air Force. Stories like these ignite young minds. Even today, after retirement, I keep telling veterans who have served in wars to visit schools and share their experiences. These stories have the power to inspire the next generation. If this series succeeds in igniting that spark and encourages more young Indians to join the Indian Air Force, I would consider that my objective achieved."

Netflix's Ambitious Production

Monika Shergill, Vice-President Content, Netflix India said, "Some stories are a privilege to tell and Operation Safed Sagar is one of them. Bringing the Indian Air Force's role in the Kargil conflict to the screen has been our most ambitious production in India to date, made possible through the extraordinary support of the Indian Air Force. From our remarkable cast to Indian artists, technicians and VFX teams, every person behind this series has helped bring this story to life with authenticity, ambition and incredible craftsmanship, a reflection of the extraordinary talent that exists in India's creative ecosystem. We're equally proud to have young and fresh creators - Abhijit Parmar and Kushal Srivastava and the vision of director Oni Sen, who helped shape this project from the ground up. We also deeply value our partnership with Matchbox Shots for yet another riveting story with unforgettable characters. We hope audiences experience not just the scale of this series, but the courage, sacrifice and spirit at its heart."

Operation Safed Sagar premieres on August 7 on Netflix. (ANI)