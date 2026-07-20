Huma Qureshi, along with her brother Saqib Saleem, attended a special screening of her film 'Baby Do Die Do' in Jammu. She thanked the city for its support and spoke about her role as a deaf-mute assassin, highlighting women in action roles.

Actor Huma Qureshi on Monday attended the special screening of her latest release 'Baby Do Die Do' in Jammu. She was accompanied by her brother-actor Saqib Saleem and Rachit Singh. Speaking to the media, Huma said, "Jammu is a place where not a lot of promotions happen But I don't know why. And we all have to change that. The love that the city has given us has really been very, very wonderful. Just really honoured to be here. And we hope that the love that you've given us and shown us today, you'll continue to show on our film."

Huma Qureshi on her role and women in action

In 'Baby Do Die Do', Huma essays the role of a deaf-mute assassin. Earlier speaking to ANI,Huma reflected on the evolving landscape of women in action. "I'm playing a female hitwoman who can't hear or speak. That is not a disability or a weakness but actually her strength. There is a stereotype of a hitman always being a male. But why can't it be a woman?," she said.

She emphasised how the current time marks a promising phase for action films led by women, driven by changing audience expectations and greater representation of women across professions. "I don't think we're going anywhere," Huma said, pointing out that women today are making their mark in every sphere of life, from journalism and acting to the police and armed forces.

'Baby Do Die Do' hit the theatres on July 3. (ANI)