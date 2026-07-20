IICT joined an MIB delegation to South Korea and Japan for a knowledge exchange program. The visit aimed to strengthen collaboration in AVGC-XR, gaming, and animation to bolster India's proposed Content Creation Labs initiative.

The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) was part of the official Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), Government of India, delegation to the Republic of Korea and Japan for a knowledge exchange programme aimed at strengthening collaboration in AVGC-XR, creative technologies, gaming, animation, manga, digital media, content infrastructure, start-up incubation, and global best practices for the proposed Content Creation Labs initiative. The delegation was led by Shruti Singh, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, and included Ashutosh Mohle, Press Registrar General of India, Bineet Kaur, Assistant Director, Indian Information Service, Vishwas Deoskar, CEO, IICT, and Ninad Raikar, COO, IICT.

Engagements in the Republic of Korea

In the Republic of Korea, the delegation met Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) to discuss broadcasting innovation, digital transformation, production workflows and global content distribution. At KRAFTON Inc., discussions focused on gaming, AI-enabled content creation, developer talent pipelines, start-up incubation and interactive entertainment, while KRAFTON Jungle Lab showcased its residential talent development model in software AI, game development and game technology.

The delegation also visited the Art Convergence Centre at Korea National University of Arts (K-Arts) and met the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) and the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) to understand Korea's support for animation, gaming, broadcasting, comics, webtoons, music, XR, start-ups, exports and creator development. Visits to Hongneung Talent Campus and the Seoul Film Centre provided insights into talent development, film education, creator support and creative infrastructure relevant to IICT's work in strengthening India's AVGC-XR ecosystem.

Insights from Japan

Osaka and Kyoto

In Japan, the delegation visited Mainichi Broadcasting System (MBS) to discuss content innovation, digital transformation and audience engagement, and the International Professional University of Technology, Osaka, which offers industry-oriented education in digital entertainment, information technology and emerging technologies. In Kyoto, the delegation visited Kyoto Seika University, one of Japan's leading institutions for manga, animation, media expression and creative education; the Kyoto International Manga Museum; and the Ritsumeikan Center, a leading academic centre focused on game studies, digital archives and interactive media innovation. The visits provided insights into manga, animation, creative education, game studies, digital archives, original IP creation and interactive media innovation, read a press note.

Tokyo

In Tokyo, the delegation visited Digital Hollywood University, where it explored interdisciplinary education across 3DCG, VFX, game programming, film, anime, web, VR/AR, media arts and entrepreneurship. Meetings with the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) highlighted Japan's approach to content as an economic and export sector, with franchises such as Pokemon, Hello Kitty, Mario, Anpanman and Shonen Jump / Jump Comics demonstrating the value of long-term IP creation.

The delegation also met the Agency for Cultural Affairs under the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) to understand creator support, human resource development, production support, overseas dissemination and industry-academia collaboration. These learnings are particularly relevant to India's proposed Content Creation Labs. The Tokyo programme also included visits to Bandai Namco Pictures; Kodansha, one of Japan's major publishing houses associated with globally recognised manga and storytelling IPs such as Attack on Titan and AKIRA; the Tokyo Contents Incubation Center (TCIC), a Tokyo Metropolitan Government-backed incubator supporting content and creative start-ups; and Toei Animation.

Building India's Creative Ecosystem

Commenting on the visit, Vishwas Deoskar, CEO, IICT, said,"IICT's participation in the MIB delegation to the Republic of Korea and Japan provided an opportunity to study some of the world's most evolved creative technology and content ecosystems. The engagements across broadcasting, gaming, manga, animation, creative education, policy and incubation will contribute significantly to IICT's efforts to build industry-aligned programmes, support original IP creation and strengthen India's AVGC-XR ecosystem." (ANI)