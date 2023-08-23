Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karan Johar's reaction to Kangana Ranaut's 'meanest' comment goes VIRAL on internet

    Karan Johar recently made this surprising big reveal and unexpected comment at being excited and thrilled to watch nuanced actress Kangana Ranaut-directed much-awaited political biopic drama directorial film The Emergency. It came six years after Kangana Ranaut appeared on his chat show Koffee With Karan and called him a movie mafia. Finally, in a new update, Karan Johar gave out his reaction to a scathing jibe of Kangana as she called him 'meanest' which went VIRAL on the internet.

    Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar has seemingly reacted to a controversial remark made by Kangana Ranaut against him. At the India Today Conclave 2019, Kangana said that Karan Johar "will never be where I am. I mean, look at my talent and look at his movies." Now, Karan has indirectly responded to the statement. The feud and long ongoing war of words between Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar is not a secret. The former has often bashed KJo or his films and accused him of promoting nepotism. The filmmaker also said that he does not want to work with Kangana Ranaut in his career as a producer and filmmaker. However, despite everything, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director has now hinted at a possible patch-up and might be smoothing out the apparent differences with Kangana Ranaut, who never shies away from putting noted filmmaker Karan Johar at his correct place and is always fearless about her opinions.

    ALSO READ: Dream Girl 2: Ananya Panday talks about how she framed Shah Rukh Khan's heartfelt 'long message'

    During the Express Adda, Ananya Panday asked Karan Johar about the meanest thing someone said about his work. To this, Karan replied, "Oh my god. It is like someone said, see my talent and also see his films. And, I was like, Okay."

    Seems like KJo has got little confident after Rocky Rani success, he's indirectly mentioning Kangana in recent interviews after completely ignoring her during over past few years
    by u/MyCuriousSelf04 in BollyBlindsNGossip

    In a recent interview with a leading Indian entertainment portal, Karan Johar revealed that he is excited to watch Kangana Ranaut-directed political drama film, The Emergency. Asked if he would ever like to make a film about a political event, the filmmaker mentioned the political drama film directed by Kangana, titled, Emergency and said, "The Emergency is being made, currently. And I am excited to watch it."

    However, Kangana Ranaut is in no mood for a patch-up anytime soon. The actress took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and said that she feels frightened and scared that she might be "targeted with a smear campaign" during the release of The Emergency.

    ALSO READ: Has Karan Johar hinted at an 'unexpected patch-up' with Kangana Ranaut? Know details here

