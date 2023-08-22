Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Has Karan Johar hinted at an 'unexpected patch-up' with Kangana Ranaut? Know details here

    Karan Johar made this surprising big reveal and unexpected comment at being excited and thrilled to watch nuanced actress Kangana Ranaut-directed much-awaited political biopic drama directorial film Emergency comes six years after Kangana Ranaut appeared on his chat show Koffee With Karan and called him a 'movie mafia'.

    Has Karan Johar hinted at an 'unexpected patch-up' with Kangana Ranaut? Know details here
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Aug 22, 2023, 10:55 AM IST

    The feud and long ongoing war of words between Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar is not a secret. The former has often bashed KJo or his films and accused him of promoting nepotism. The filmmaker also said that he does not want to work with Kangana Ranaut in his career as a producer and filmmaker. However, despite everything, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director has now hinted at a possible patch-up and might be smoothing out the apparent differences with Kangana Ranaut, who never shies away from putting noted filmmaker Karan Johar at his correct place and is always fearless about her opinions.

    In a recent interview with a leading Indian entertainment portal, Karan Johar revealed that he is excited to watch Kangana Ranaut-directed political drama film, Emergency. Asked if he would ever like to make a film about a political event, the filmmaker mentioned the political drama film directed by Kangana, titled, Emergency and said, "The Emergency is being made currently. And I am excited to watch it."

    Interestingly, Karan Johar’s comment comes six years after Kangana Ranaut appeared on his chat show Koffee With Karan and called him a ‘movie mafia’. Since then, the actress has often attacked Karan via social media. Earlier this month too, Kangana Ranaut made headlines when she took a dig at filmmaker Karan Johar for his recently released film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Kangana shared a series of stories on her official Instagram account, attacking KJo for his old statement about how one can change the box office status of a film through PR. She revealed, "Karan Johar ji spilling that I can get anything done by throwing money. I can build any perception. Do they only make their films hit? Do they honour themselves? Or, do they make others negative PR and flop their hit films?."

