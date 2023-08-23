Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dream Girl 2: Ananya Panday talks about how she framed Shah Rukh Khan's heartfelt 'long message'

    Ananya Panday recalls the reaction of bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan after he watched her on the big screen for the first time. She also reveals her father and iconic Bollywood star Chunky Panday, giving his first reaction to Dream Girl 2 and her promising acting chops.

    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 11:30 AM IST

    Ananya Panday and her association with Shah Rukh Khan goes back a long way. She has been vocal about being best friends with his daughter, Suhana Khan, who is all set to make her acting debut with the Zoya Akhtar-directed Netflix film, The Archies. The reality show on Netflix, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives gave a warm glimpse into the camaraderie and rapport shared by the Khans and the Pandays. In 2005, Shah Rukh revealed on a television show that Chunky extended him a helping hand during his struggling days and even gave him shelter when the superstar arrived in Mumbai in the 1980s and introduced him to his friends in the film industry.

    Dream Girl 2, starring Ananya Panday, also has a special connection with Shah Rukh. One of the first promos of the film featured Ayushmann Khurrana as Pooja, where she engages in a playful flirty banter with Shah Rukh Khan-led character Pathaan. Reacting to it on X, Shah Rukh sent his best wishes to the film. In fact, the character of Abhishek Banerjee in the film is named Shahrukh.

    In her recent conversational chat with an entertainment portal, opening up on how she got smitten by Shah Rukh Khan's superstardom and got awestruck and also opening up on how he reacted to her screen debut, she said, "The first time he saw me on the big screen, he sent me a really long message, which I have almost framed and kept at home. I have known him practically my entire life. I am still star-struck every time he walks into the room. That is not just because of the actor that he is. It is also because of the human being he is."

    When asked what is the one thing about him she admires most, Ananya Panday said, "He is witty, humble, funny and caring and can make anyone feel so special. I have observed the human being in him while growing up."

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
