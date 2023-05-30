Karan Johar confesses about having 'sex' on 'plane'; here's what he said

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar is known for making startling statements. He had once revealed that he tried to have sex on a plane.

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar once made a sensational revelation about his personal life. Karan had revealed that he tried to join the mile-high club but almost got caught. He made this big revelation while speaking to actors Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon on his chat show Koffee with Karan 7.

During the Rapid Fire round in the show, Karan asked Tiger Shroff, "The weirdest place you have made out at?." In response to the question, Tiger said, "I mean, it is not weird, but I thought it was pretty adventurous of me, up in the air."

Karan, in reply, said, "Oh! Mile high club? You are a member. I do not know how people do it. We will chat after the show. There was an attempt I made, but the tiny loo was not big enough. No, with my luck, I also nearly got caught, so it was a bit of a messy scenario."

In an interview with an esteemed bollywood portal, Karan Johar spoke in-depth about how he regrets not focusing on his personal life.

Elucidating on this point in the interview, Karan added, "I wish I had focused on my personal life a little more. I do not think I have done that. As a parent, I feel very fulfilled today. And thank God I took that step, and I think I took that step five years too late. I wish I had done that even earlier. But I feel that in all this relationship building, producer building, studio building, I let myself take a back seat in my personal life."

On the work front, Karan Johar is gearing up for the release of his next directorial, Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani. The film stars Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh and is all set to hit the theatres on July 28, 2023.

