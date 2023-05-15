Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Poonam Pandey HOT Photos: Actress displays luscious curves in sexy attires

    First Published May 15, 2023, 6:49 PM IST

    Poonam Pandey's Instagram feed is a visual delight for her fans on social media. Here are some of her scintillating looks in the most alluring outfits, which are unmissable.

    article_image1

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Here is a glance at times when actress Poonam Pandey recently shook social media and looked stunning in the sexiest risque outfits. Look at her sexy snaps on Instagram.

    article_image2

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Poonam Pandey looks ravishing and sensual in this bold black shimmery strap cleavage-baring bra with short black bottoms and a black netted cover-up to make the outfit hotter.

    article_image3

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Poonam Pandey looks hot and sexy siren in this bold black shimmery strap cleavage-baring bra with short black bottoms and a black netted cover-up and shows off her booty and toned back in this picture.

    article_image4

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Poonam Pandey proves she is the ultimate fashionista. She stands in front of the camera lens, donning a bold black shimmery strap cleavage-baring bra with short black bottoms, a black netted cover-up, and an intense expression on her face.

    article_image5

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Poonam Pandey amplifies the fashion element and oomph factor in this extremely short black-coloured one-piece outfit that shows off her sexy curves, back, and booty as well.

    article_image6

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Poonam Pandey spills a dish of hotness and sexiest looks in her dark green-coloured plunging neckline bikini and bottoms that flaunts her sexy figure to fans.

    article_image7

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Poonam Pandey looks like she is relaxing on the lounger chair near the pool in this racy black-and-white printed bikini with orange pants in this picture.

    article_image8

    Image: Poonam Pandey / Instagram

    Poonam Pandey stuns her fans and followers on social media in a bold and daring black-coloured plunging neckline outfit that gives a glimpse of her breasts and cleavage to fans.

