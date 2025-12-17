Karan Johar’s film Homebound has reached a major global milestone after being shortlisted for the 98th Academy Awards. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film continues its celebrated journey from Cannes to the Oscars race

Filmmaker Karan Johar is marking a proud moment as Homebound has secured a place on the shortlist for the 98th Academy Awards in the International Feature Film category. The announcement was made by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on December 16, placing the film among 15 international contenders still in the running.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and backed by Dharma Productions, Homebound features Vishal Jethwa, Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles. The film has already earned widespread acclaim during its international festival circuit, and its Oscars recognition is being seen as a significant achievement for the entire team.

Karan Johar On Homebound Selection

Reacting to the news, Karan Johar took to Instagram to express his emotions. He shared that he was overwhelmed with pride and happiness over the journey of Homebound, calling it an important and meaningful addition to Dharma’s body of work. Johar credited Neeraj Ghaywan for turning long-cherished dreams into reality and described the film’s path from Cannes to the Oscar shortlist as deeply moving. He also extended his gratitude to the cast, crew and collaborators who contributed to the project’s success, while reminding viewers that the film is currently streaming on Netflix India.

The announcement drew an enthusiastic response from fans and members of the film industry, many applauding the team for representing Indian cinema on a global platform. Johar has consistently championed unconventional and socially relevant stories, and Homebound is being widely regarded as one of Dharma Productions’ most critically respected films in recent years.

The film’s international journey began even before its Cannes premiere in 2025, when legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese joined the project as an executive producer. In an earlier statement, Scorsese had shared that his admiration for Neeraj Ghaywan began with Masaan in 2015. When he was later introduced to Homebound, he found himself drawn to its narrative and cultural depth, and felt compelled to support the film. He praised Ghaywan’s craftsmanship and described Homebound as a meaningful contribution to Indian cinema, expressing happiness over its selection in the Un Certain Regard section at Cannes.

Homebound follows the story of two close friends, Chandan and Shoaib, as they confront entrenched social inequalities linked to caste and religion. Their friendship faces emotional strain when the COVID-19 pandemic disrupts their lives, adding layers of social and personal conflict to the narrative.