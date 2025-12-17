Karan Johar's production 'Homebound' has been shortlisted for the 98th Academy Awards in the International Feature Film category. Johar expressed his pride and thanked director Neeraj Ghaywan for the film's journey from Cannes to the Oscars.

Filmmaker Karan Johar is "over the moon" following his production - 'Homebound' inching a step closer to the revered Academy Award. After the film was shortlisted and advanced to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category for the upcoming 98th Academy Awards, Karan Johar took to his social media handle and penned a heartfelt note.

"I am not sure I can articulate how proud, elated and over the moon I am with the journey of #HOMEBOUND... all of us @dharmamovies are privileged to have this proud and important film in our filmography ... thank you," he wrote. In a special shoutout to director Neeraj Ghaywan, Johar thanked the latter for bringing several dreams to reality. "@neeraj.ghaywan for making so many dreams of ours come true... from Cannes to being on the Oscar shortlist this has been such an overwhelming journey! Love to the entire cast and crew and teams of this special special film!!!!!!!!! Upwards and onwards........ #HOMEBOUND streaming now on @netflix_in," he added.

'Homebound' Enters the Oscar Race

As announced by the Academy, Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa starrer 'Homebound' has been selected among the 15 films that have become eligible for the final nominations in the International Feature Film category at the Oscars 2026. "Fifteen films will advance to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category for the 98th Academy Awards. Films from 86 countries or regions were eligible in the category," read the website of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS).

Among them, 'Homebound' has been shortlisted alongside Argentina's 'Belen', Brazil's 'The Secret Agent', France's 'It Was Just an Accident', Germany's 'Sound of Falling', and others.

About the Film

'Homebound' follows childhood friends Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (Vishal Jethwa), whose shared dream of joining the police force shapes their lives, with Janhvi Kapoor adding emotional depth to a story grounded in friendship, duty, and the pressures facing young India.

A Festival Favourite

Earlier this year, 'Homebound' received major accolades across film festivals and award shows. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)