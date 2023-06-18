Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding FIRST photos out, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Dharmendra dance to dhol beats

Today, Karan Deol, the grandson of Dharmendra, got married to his longtime love, and exchanged vows with Drisha Acharya. The couple decided to get married in front of their loved ones and close friends after courting for a while. The newlywed pair appears to be blissfully happy and gorgeous together in the photos that have been released on social media. Following their rites, Karan and Drisha can be seen in the photos seated close to the mandap. Karan chose an ivory-colored sherwani and matching turban for their special day, while his dulhania wore a crimson and golden lehenga. She decided to round off her outfit with few accessories. As part of their wedding customs, they can be seen wearing stylish varmalas.

A short while ago, the groom, Karan Deol, and his father Sunny Deol rode a horse to the wedding location. With his turban and white sherwani, Karan appeared regal. The baaraati arrived with the dulha, all dressed in traditional garb and wearing crimson turbans. Internet videos show Sunny Deol assisting his son in getting off the horse and walking with him to the event. Sunny selected a mint green sherwani for his son's special day while keeping in mind the heat. Dharmendra and Bobby, along with other elder Deol family members, were spotted dancing to the sounds of the dhol. Dharmendra was dancing with the baaraati while sporting a brown suit and holding Bobby's hand.

Dharmendra's performance yesterday at the sangeet ceremony stunned everyone. At his grandson's sangeet ceremony, the 87-year-old actor danced merrily. He delighted the crowds by performing the song from his hit movie Yamla Pagla Deewana with the bride Karan and his other grandchildren. The veteran actor maintained his good looks in a beige suit, matching shirt, and black striped tie. Additionally, Uncle Bobby Deol and his wife Tania performed. Sunny Deol, the father of the bride and groom, also got down to some popular songs from his films, such as Main Nikla Gaddi Leke from Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.