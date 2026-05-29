Dhanush’s latest outing, Kara, directed by Vignesh Raja, has finally arrived on Netflix after its theatrical run. While the film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences, its OTT debut offers viewers another chance to experience the gripping drama.

Dhanush's latest film Kara has finally made its OTT debut on Netflix. Directed by Vignesh Raja, the movie marks the filmmaker's second directorial venture after the critically acclaimed Por Thozhil. While Kara received mixed reviews during its theatrical run, early reactions to its digital release have also been divided.

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Netflix had secured the streaming rights for the film ahead of its theatrical release. The movie started streaming on the platform yesterday, giving audiences another chance to experience the crime drama from the comfort of their homes.

Mamitha Baiju Continues Her Dream Run

One of the major highlights of Kara is the pairing of Dhanush and rising Malayalam star Mamitha Baiju. The actress has been steadily building an impressive filmography and is currently associated with several high-profile projects.

Mamitha will next be seen in Jana Nayakan, starring Vijay, where she reportedly plays his daughter. She is also the female lead in Suriya 46 and previously starred opposite Pradeep Ranganathan in Dude. Her growing presence across Tamil cinema has made her one of the industry's most sought-after young actors.

Strong Technical Team Behind the Film

Kara is produced by Vels Film International's Dr. Aishari K. Ganesh. The film features music composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, while cinematography has been handled by Theni Eswar. Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramoodu also plays a significant role in the film, adding further depth to the ensemble cast.

Dhanush's Previous Release Was Idli Kadai

Before Kara, Dhanush was seen in Idli Kadai, a film that he not only headlined but also wrote and directed. The movie featured Nithya Menen as the female lead and marked the duo's second collaboration after the blockbuster Thiruchitrambalam.

With Kara now available on Netflix, it remains to be seen whether the film can find a wider audience on OTT despite the mixed response it received during its theatrical run.