Kantara: Rishab Shetty's film enter Rs 300 crore club; know its current box office report

Kantara Box Office Earnings: The Kannada period action thriller released nationwide on September 30, is set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, also shows Kambala event.

Kannada film Kantara, written and directed by Rishab Shetty, is doing well at the box office. Kantara (all languages) has grossed a whopping Rs 289.21 crore in 31 days. The domestic market provided Rs 268.21 crore gross (all languages), while the international market contributed Rs 21 crore gross. The film is presently on the verge of grossing Rs 300 crore.

Kantara's Hindi-dubbed version earned Rs 1.27 crore on its debut day in the Hindi market (October 14). The next week showed an extraordinary increase in collections of 40-50%. After Week 2, the film had earned Rs 42.95 crore.

Kantara is still doing strong in the third week, thanks primarily to word-of-mouth. Kantara received Rs 2.75 crore on October 28, followed by Rs 4.1 crore on October 29. On October 30, the film made its highest-ever collection in the Hindi market, garnering Rs 4.4 crore.



The film was shown for Sri Sri Ravi Shankar at the Art of Living ashram in Bangalore. Later, Rishab released a video from the occasion and a news clip of Ravi Shankar praising the film. "This film's success provides tremendous pride to Karnataka," the spiritual master stated in Kannada. The acting and narrative were both excellent. It beautifully demonstrates Malenadu's excellence."

Rishab Shetty posted the video on his handle and thanked ‘Guruji’ for his support and love. “We thank Guruji @SriSri for the screening of #Kantara. It was our privilege to screen the movie at the @BangaloreAshram. We wish to be rooted in our culture & promise to carry it forward always,” read Rishab’s post.

Kantara, starring Kishore and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal parts, is a film made for the sheer public pleasure. It is the epitome of workmanship, culture, and technological excellence on show. The Rishab Shetty-directed film is deserving of every praise and respect it has received. Hombale Films is behind the mythical action thriller.



