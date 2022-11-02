Pathaan: Deepika Padukone’s hottest avatar in the teaser is all we can talk about

Pathaan teaser: Deepika Padukone’s superhot look in the teaser rocking short hair and a bold attitude as she beats up the baddies, is breaking the internet and is all anyone can talk about.

The highly anticipated action entertainer ‘Pathaan’ teaser is finally out and has taken the digital world by storm. While the teaser gives audiences a glimpse of everything exciting the film has to offer, the biggest takeaway from the ‘Pathaan’ teaser is Deepika Padukone’s look in the film!

Her super hot look in the teaser, rocking short hair and a bold attitude as she beats up the baddies, is breaking the internet and is all anyone can talk about. While she was the only Indian to make it to the list of the World’s 10 Most Beautiful Women, it’s safe to say that her look in ‘Pathaan’ is also her hottest avatar yet.

The world renowned superstar had earlier redefined fashion and sex appeal in films with Cocktail, a game changer in her career. With ‘Pathaan’ she takes it to an all-new level and we aren’t complaining!

What’s even more exciting is that the ambitious film stars the biggest pairing in Indian cinema, Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan and Bollywood’s reigning queen, Deepika Padukone who’ve earlier delivered blockbusters like Om Shanti Om and Chennai Express together. ‘Pathaan’ has been making headlines ever since its announcement and the duo seem to have saved the best for last; giving fans much reason to celebrate this year end.

With the powerful pairing, high-octane action, Deepika’s hottest look yet and the works, we can expect a great start to the New Year as Pathaan releases 25th January 2023. In the meanwhile, Deepika Padukone continues to make waves internationally, not just with her cinematic work but also in the brand world by becoming the first Indian face that brand biggies are betting on.