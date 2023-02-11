Kantara Plagiarism controversy: 'Varaha Roopam' from Rishab Shetty's blockbuster gets Supreme Court nod

The Supreme Court has stayed the Kerala High Court's verdict prohibiting the use of Kantara's 'Varaha Roopam' song, offering relief to the film's producers.

The Supreme Court on Friday (February 10) stayed the Kerala High Court's order instructing the producer and director of the Kannada superhit film "Kantara" not to show the film with the song "Varaha Roopam" for the time being.

In its ruling, the top court said, “On February 12 and 13, the petitioner must appear before the investigating officer. If he is arrested, he will be immediately released on bond with the consent of the trial court. We order a halt to Condition 5."

A bench consisting of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala reversed the Kerala High Court's ruling in the case and granted anticipatory bail to the film's producer and director, Vijay Kiragandur and Rishab Shetty. The bench, however, permitted the investigating authorities to continue their inquiry against Vijay Kirgandur and Rishabh Shetty.

The Kerala High Court's Justice A Badharudeen granted anticipatory bail to Rishab Shetty and the producer, with the condition that the petitioners not screen the film with the debated song until a competent civil court issues an interim order after addressing infringement of copyright in this matter.

The High Court's decision to grant anticipatory bail in a copyright matter was criticised by a bench led by the Chief Justice. Senior Attorney Ranjit Kumar appeared on behalf of Rishab and the producer, informing the bench, which also included Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, that the film had been in theatres for several months and that the high court could not have imposed a restriction on its exhibition without the song, the music of which is in dispute, as a requirement for anticipatory bail. The bench changed one of the high court's criteria.

After the copyright holder Thaikkudam Bridge, the composer of another song called Navarasam, which was released more than 5 years ago, launched a lawsuit against the producers of Kantara, the song Varaha Roopam sparked a firestorm and made headlines last year. Fans and spectators were outraged when the film was released without the original Varaha Roopam song.

