    When Anushka Shetty said, "I can’t leave Prabhas" (Throwback)

    First Published Feb 11, 2023, 11:44 AM IST

    In an interview, Anushka Shetty once again proved how important her friendship with Prabhas has surfaced on social media.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Anushka Shetty is the first name that springs to mind when considering the actresses who have created a fantastic on-screen romance with Prabhas. Not just the industry, but also the general public is aware of Anushka's friendship with Prabhas. 

    Prabhas-Anushka-Gopichand

    There was speculation that these two might marry in the future. During multiple interviews, Prabhas rejected the rumour and said they were good friends. The romance rumours, however, did not stop there.
     

    Prabhas-Anushka-Gopichand

    Anushka Shetty and Prabhas' alleged love affair had always been the talk of the industry. But, the actors constantly rubbished the news stating both are very good friends. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    As per the reports in a recent interview, Anushka Shetty revealed about her equation with Prabhas. The 'Rudhramadevi' actress said, “He (Prabhas) is one of my 3 AM friends.” Also, we all know, their on-screen, as well as off-screen chemistry was loved by the fans.

    Now another video of Anushka Shetty proved once again that her friendship with Prabhas is priceless. This video is from one of the reality shows where Anushka Shetty was promoting her upcoming film, Nishabdham.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Anushka seemed to choose her relationship with Prabhas over the business in the video. And we're sure it's the cutest thing you'll see today on social media. Prabhas and Anushka Shetty had a genuine and close bond, as seen in many pictures and videos.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Recently there were rumours that Prabhas proposed to Kriti Sanon, and the diva even accepted. Kriti put an end to the rumours by posting a tale on Instagram. And now, we're hearing that the two plan to be married shortly. Speculations arose after Umair Sandhu, a member of the foreign censor board, tweeted that the two may take their relationship to the next level with an engagement ceremony in the Maldives next month. However, there is no official confirmation of the same,

    Did Rashmika Mandanna buy 5 luxury flats in Hyderabad, Goa, Coorg, Mumbai and Bangalore? Actress answers

    Allu Arjun turns good samaritan, extends financial help to fan's ailing father

    Akshay Kumar, Nora Fatehi show some SEXY moves in 'Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe'; netizens tag Twinkle Khanna-WATCH

    Super Bowl 2023: Britney Spears to perform with Rihanna? Here's what we know

    Want to sing like Mika Singh? Yashraj Mukhate will help you; watch this video

    Delhi liquor scam case: ED arrests YSR Congress MP's son; check details

    Did Rashmika Mandanna buy 5 luxury flats in Hyderabad, Goa, Coorg, Mumbai and Bangalore? Actress answers

    Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Delhi-Dausa-Lalsot section opens on Sunday

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: Four bookies arrested from Nagpur venue

    Allu Arjun turns good samaritan, extends financial help to fan's ailing father

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

