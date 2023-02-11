When Anushka Shetty said, "I can’t leave Prabhas" (Throwback)

In an interview, Anushka Shetty once again proved how important her friendship with Prabhas has surfaced on social media.

Anushka Shetty is the first name that springs to mind when considering the actresses who have created a fantastic on-screen romance with Prabhas. Not just the industry, but also the general public is aware of Anushka's friendship with Prabhas.

There was speculation that these two might marry in the future. During multiple interviews, Prabhas rejected the rumour and said they were good friends. The romance rumours, however, did not stop there.



As per the reports in a recent interview, Anushka Shetty revealed about her equation with Prabhas. The 'Rudhramadevi' actress said, “He (Prabhas) is one of my 3 AM friends.” Also, we all know, their on-screen, as well as off-screen chemistry was loved by the fans.

Now another video of Anushka Shetty proved once again that her friendship with Prabhas is priceless. This video is from one of the reality shows where Anushka Shetty was promoting her upcoming film, Nishabdham.

Anushka seemed to choose her relationship with Prabhas over the business in the video. And we're sure it's the cutest thing you'll see today on social media. Prabhas and Anushka Shetty had a genuine and close bond, as seen in many pictures and videos.

