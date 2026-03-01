Ram Charan has commenced dubbing for his much-anticipated film 'Peddi', starring Janhvi Kapoor. The makers shared a behind-the-scenes video, announcing the film's worldwide release date as April 30, 2026. Buchi Babu Sana directs the film.

Actor Ram Charan is currently busy dubbing for his film 'Peddi', which also stars Janhvi Kapoor as a lead.

Ram Charan Begins Dubbing for 'Peddi'

Vriddhi Cinemas on Sunday took to his social media handle to share a glimpse from the dubbing studio, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at the crucial phase of post-production. Captioning the video, the makers wrote, " Mega Power Star @alwaysramcharan begins dubbing for #Peddi Get ready for a massive treat this summer #PEDDI WORLDWIDE RELEASE ON 30th APRIL, 2026."

In the clip, Ram Charan is seen recording with focus but at the same time keeping the mood light, fully immersed in bringing his character's voice to life.

About The Film

Actor Jagapathi Babu also has a key role in the Telugu drama, which is directed by Buchi Babu Sana.

Peddi is set for a global release on April 30, 2026. (ANI)