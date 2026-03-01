Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan attended the Indian Super Gaming League event in Mumbai. The ISL team owners were spotted chatting. Ranbir's upcoming films include 'Love and War' and 'Ramayana', while Abhishek has 'King' with Shah Rukh Khan.

Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan on Sunday evening stepped out in the city for work commitments. The duo attended Indian Super Gaming League event in Mumbai in style. They were spotted in conversation with each other at the event. While Ranbir co-owns the Indian Super League team Mumbai City FC, Abhishek, also an ardent football enthusiast, holds a stake in Chennaiyin FC.

Upcoming Film Projects

Ranbir Kapoor's lineup

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Ranbir, in the coming months, will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Love and War', alongside his wife Alia Bhatt and actor Vicky Kaushal. He will also be seen playing Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited two-part epic 'Ramayana.'

Abhishek Bachchan's next

Speaking of Abhishek Bachchan's upcoming acting projects, he has 'King' in his kitty with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie will arrive in theatres on December 24. (ANI)