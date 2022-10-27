Kantara (Hindi) box office: Rishab Shetty's film continues it's outstanding growth in the North Indian market

Since its premiere, Hombale Films' 'Kantara' has grown in popularity by the day, and that is all we can say. While the Kannada and Hindi versions of the film have topped practically every list, its box office receipts are increasing on a daily basis. Kantara Hindi outperforms new releases and has a rising trend on Diwali, earning a net total of 29.1 Cr in week 2.

'Kantara' debuted with a massive 1.27 crore collection. On the first day of business in the Hindi market. Its second-day take was $2.75 million. and 3.5 Cr. In the Hindi market, net on the third day.

Furthermore, despite the cut in ticket prices, the picture had an astonishing 40% to 50% increase in collection on Monday compared to Friday with 1.75 Cr.

Net in the Hindi market. With 1.88 Cr. Net on Tuesday and 1.95 Cr. Net on Wednesday and the film registered a steady growth with a collection of 1.90 Cr. Net in the Hindi market on Thursday, which also jumped to 2.05 Cr. Net in the Hindi Market on Friday. On Saturday its box office collection in the Hindi market reached 2.55 Cr. Net and on Sunday and Monday earned 2.65 Cr and 1.90 Crores respectively.

According to Tuesday's figures, it earned 2.35 crores, which increased to 2.60 crores net on Wednesday in the Hindi market. Aside from that, 'Kantara' debuted at No. 1 on IMDb's list of India's Current Top 250 Films, which was published recently. Kantara is a film produced with heart but meant for mass consumption.

With an epic narrative in Kantara, the Sandalwood industry has peaked. Kantara is a delectable dish that should not be missed. It is the epitome of workmanship, culture, and technological excellence on show. It is a rare bit of Southern India that you have probably never seen or heard about. And it is deserving of every honour and respect it receives from everyone.