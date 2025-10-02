Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 2 opened to packed theatres and high fanfare across India, with grand celebrations in Bengaluru and early viewers calling it an emotional, powerful continuation of the original.

Rishab Shetty's highly awaited prequel, 'Kantara Chapter 2' has finally arrived in theatres and fans can't keep calm. With a pan-India release, the film has once again taken the audience back to the theatres, with first reactions already flooding social media platforms. Amid the craze, fans in large numbers also lined up at theatres in Bengaluru, reflecting the craze for the film.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In visuals from Bengaluru, a cinema hall could be seen decked up with flowers, decorations and posters of 'Kantara Chapter 1'.



A long cut-out of Shetty's character was also installed, completely covered with floral garlands.

One of the fans told ANI, "Today being a holiday, and Kantara is the most expected film. We wanted to support the film and have a good time on the holiday. It is a continuation of the first time, and we are expecting a good show."



He also urged people to support more Kannada films, especially the ones having single-screen releases.

Another expressed her high expectations for the second part, adding that she wanted to watch the first day, first show.

A thrilled audience member, who was present to watch an early morning show, shared that the film's part was beyond expectations.



"As this is a Rishab Shetty film, the expectations were already higher. I am expecting more in the second half after the interval. We have already watched the first Kantara film, and it was superb," a young fan said.

One of the viewers expressed pride in the sequel and said, "This part was really good as it shows the pride of Karnataka. In terms of the acting, I believe this was the best I have ever seen. They have met the expectations of the audience."



The trailer for 'Kantara: Chapter 1' was unveiled in September.

The trailer opens by focusing on a child's character, who tries to understand the mystery behind his father's disappearance. It then sheds light on the backstory--"a legend."

Written and directed by Shetty, the film came out in theatres on Thursday, October 2, in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed)



