- Home
- Entertainment
- Kantara: Chapter 1 Hype Soars as Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Rebel’ Song Breaks the Internet [WATCH]
Kantara: Chapter 1 Hype Soars as Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Rebel’ Song Breaks the Internet [WATCH]
Hombale Films' Kantara: Chapter 1 is among the most awaited films, with Diljit Dosanjh's song Rebel trending instantly. Fans eagerly anticipate its epic war scenes, grand visuals, and gripping story.
Kantara was a blockbuster
Hombale Films' Kantara: Chapter 1 is a highly anticipated film following its 2022 success. Fans have eagerly awaited the sequel, and the trailer has impressed viewers with thrilling sequences, intense action, and unique visuals that promise a cinematic spectacle.
The magic of Diljit Dosanjh's voice worked
Kantara: Chapter 1 is set for release on October 2. The makers amped up the excitement by dropping the electrifying song Rebel, featuring Diljit Dosanjh’s powerful voice, which has quickly captured attention and added to the film’s growing anticipation.
“Rebel” song went viral
The song Rebel draws audiences into Kantara’s intense and thrilling world. Diljit Dosanjh’s electrifying energy and powerful vocals create a magical experience, amplifying the buzz around the film and heightening fans’ excitement as the release date draws near.
New song from Kantara Chapter 1
The producers shared the 'Rebel' song on their social media, writing…
"A voice that echoes rebellion, a beat that shakes your soul …
The magic of #DiljitDosanjh has now been added to the #REBEL song of #KantaraChapter1, making it even more special!
Kantara Chapter 1 team
Kantara: Chapter 1 is one of Hombale Films' biggest projects. The film's creative team includes Music Director B. Ajneesh Loknath, Cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and Production Designer Vinesh Banglan, who have collectively shaped the film's powerful visuals and emotional story.
Help taken from experts worldwide
For 'Kantara: Chapter 1', the makers have created a massive war sequence with national and international specialists, involving over 500 skilled fighters and 3,000 people. This sequence was filmed over 45-50 days in a rugged terrain across a 25-acre city, making it one of the biggest sequences in Indian cinema history.
An unparalleled creation by Hombale Films
The film will be released worldwide on October 2 in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English. With 'Kantara: Chapter 1', Hombale Films continues its legacy. This film celebrates folklore, faith, and magnificent cinematic craftsmanship.