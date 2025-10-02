Image Credit : X

Three years after the surprise blockbuster Kantara shook Indian cinema, Rishab Shetty is back with Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel that explores the origins of divinity, tribal culture, and the power struggle between forest dwellers and kings.

Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 officially hit theaters worldwide on October 2, 2025. The film began with paid premieres in Karnataka on October 1, followed by overseas screenings later that evening. Early reactions have started pouring in online, offering a glimpse of how fans are receiving this ambitious mythological tale.