- Home
- Entertainment
- Kantara: Chapter 1 X Review: Did Rishab Shetty’s Prequel Hype Live Up to Expectations? Netizen Reactions Inside
Kantara: Chapter 1 X Review: Did Rishab Shetty’s Prequel Hype Live Up to Expectations? Netizen Reactions Inside
Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 hit theatres worldwide on October 2. As the much-anticipated prequel to the 2022 hit, does it deliver on the hype? Here's the full review and what audiences are saying online.
Kantara: Chapter 1
Three years after the surprise blockbuster Kantara shook Indian cinema, Rishab Shetty is back with Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel that explores the origins of divinity, tribal culture, and the power struggle between forest dwellers and kings.
Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 officially hit theaters worldwide on October 2, 2025. The film began with paid premieres in Karnataka on October 1, followed by overseas screenings later that evening. Early reactions have started pouring in online, offering a glimpse of how fans are receiving this ambitious mythological tale.
The Story: Ancient Tribes, Forest Gods, and Royal Greed
The film opens where Kantara ended and takes us centuries back. We’re introduced to the mighty Gandhara tribe, guardians of the sacred Shiva forest. Parme (Rishab Shetty), their fierce and gifted leader, protects the land from invading forces.
The central conflict revolves around King Rajasekaran’s weakening rule and his reckless son Kulasekaran’s attempt to exploit the Gandhara forest. Meanwhile, Parme falls for the brave and principled Princess Kanakavathi (Rukmini Vasanth), leading to a war between love, loyalty, and power.
What Works: Stunning Visuals & Action-Packed Sequences
If there’s one thing Kantara: Chapter 1 gets spectacularly right, it’s the visual grandeur. The forest landscapes, tribal ceremonies, and battle sequences are a visual feast. The marketplace fight, intermission action, and the godly climax are standout moments.
Rishab Shetty brings intensity to his role, while Rukmini Vasanth delivers a powerful performance. Jayaram, as the wise king, adds grace. The film’s technical departments, from cinematography to sound, elevate the experience.
Those who are telling the movie is not upto the mark, didn't live the expectations.
My suggestion is to watch one more time for them. The film has lot of stuffs and connecting plots and you need to summarise the things after completing the show, then only you can feel the… pic.twitter.com/LxRaduiZ7N
— ÀŔÜÑ (@ArunKumarJV2000) October 2, 2025
What Falls Short: Weak Emotional Core & Pacing Issues
The film falters in emotional depth. Unlike Kantara (2022), which connected deeply with its folklore and spirit, this chapter lacks the same soul-stirring intensity. The Kulasekaran subplot slows down the pace and diverts from the main arc.
First Review #KantaraChapter1 !
All that glitters is not gold ! Overrated & Weird kind of film.
🌟🌟
— Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) September 29, 2025
ವರ್ಷದ ಹದಿಮೂರನೇ ಸಿನಿಮಾ #KantaraChapter1
1st half - decent
Interval & post interval - good
Last 40min - Trance
1 liners, gulshan character arc , action blocks , bgm , CGI/vfx , Rishab = 📈
Pre climax Divine experience 🙏
Keep your expectations as low as can.#MustWatch pic.twitter.com/L2cJWbJewA
— $𝚞𝚑𝚊𝚜 (@_Suhas_Dore_) October 2, 2025
#KantaraChapter1Review ⭐ (1/5)
I didn't enjoy Kantara Chapter 1, I hardly survived it, it was a loud torture to my ear and my head.
The movie has a lot of unnecessary stuff going on everywhere, the forced comedy just didn't work, feels like it's never going to end, and has… pic.twitter.com/pBLQqetNbe
— Raaj TeewaRi (@_raajteewari) October 2, 2025
Verdict: A Visually Rich, Spiritually Lighter Prequel
Kantara: Chapter 1 expands the universe with a compelling backstory and breathtaking visuals. Though it doesn’t quite match the emotional force of the original, it sets the stage for a promising future in this mythic cinematic saga.