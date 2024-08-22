Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty trains in Kalaripayattu for prequel; check out his latest Instagram post

    Rishab Shetty, acclaimed for "Kantara," is now preparing for its prequel by training in Kalaripayattu, an ancient Indian martial art. With 35% of the film complete and Shetty’s training sparking excitement, fans eagerly await the next chapter in the acclaimed Kannada film saga.

    First Published Aug 22, 2024, 1:27 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 22, 2024, 1:27 PM IST

    Actor and director Rishab Shetty is currently preparing for the role of a lifetime as he continues to make waves with his acclaimed work in "Kantara." The film has garnered national recognition, earning Shetty the prestigious National Award for Best Actor. His outstanding performance, along with that of his co-star, has brought significant accolades to "Kantara," further solidifying its place as a proud achievement for Kannada cinema.

    Shetty is now shifting gears as he embarks on the prequel to "Kantara." Known for his intense portrayal of a character in the original film, Shetty is now taking on a new challenge: Kalaripayattu, an ancient Indian martial art. This form of combat, which has its roots in Kerala, is known for its intricate techniques and historical significance.

    'Bollywood 'art' movies showcase India in bad-light': Rishab Shetty's remarks spark online debate (WATCH)

    Kalaripayattu is a martial art that dates back centuries, closely tied to the Arya Dravidian culture and the development of regional governance. It is considered a dying art form, preserved by a few practitioners in Kerala.

    Rishab Shetty has been training in Kalaripayattu under the guidance of a skilled expert from Kerala. Recently, he shared a glimpse of his training on social media, which has generated a lot of excitement among fans. The prequel to "Kantara" is already 35% complete, and the production is progressing steadily.

    Kantara: 8 unknown facts about Rishab Shetty's film

    The recent social media post showcasing Shetty’s Kalaripayattu skills has only heightened the anticipation for the prequel. While details about the cast, including the heroine, remain under wraps, the film continues to build interest. Fans are eagerly waiting to see what new heights "Kantara" will reach with its upcoming prequel.

    As Rishab Shetty continues to impress with his dedication and skill, the buzz around the Kantara prequel is only set to grow.

