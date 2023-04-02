Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kangana Ranaut takes dig at 'Desi' kids who speak Hindi with Brit accent; calls them 'annoying'

    Kangana Ranaut is back at it again. The national award-winning star has taken to her Twitter handle and blasted Desi kids for attempting to speak in a tacky brit accent. Read on to know more.

    First Published Apr 2, 2023, 6:30 PM IST

    Kangana Ranaut is one of the finest performers in the Bollywood industry who has given some perfect and nuanced performances in films like Thalaivii, Queen, Gangster, Tanu Weds Manu, Rangoon, Manikarnika, and so on. But the fan-favorite renowned actress is always admired by fans for being vocally bold and fearless in her take on evils in the Bollywood industry, which irks many people in the fraternity.

    Taking to her official Twitter handle, Kangana Ranaut has blasted and taken a subtle dig at the desi kids of today for even speaking in a tacky brit accent and failing miserably even at that.

    Kangana Ranaut took to her official Twitter handle and reposted a Twitterati's tweet. The said tweet read, "Hate me, but we need to do the same. Kids in Gurugram only speak in English. But they only barely understand Hindi and forget about speaking Hindi."

    This tweet clearly explains how the user criticized and mocked the fact that Western cultural influence has become so paramount today in India, especially Gurugram, that the kids staying here only speak English. Sadly they cannot understand Hindi, which is the national language of India. Forget understanding Hindi, these Gurugram kids can not even speak fluent Hindi.

    Reposting this user's tweet, Kangana Ranaut's response to the tweet is sarcastic and witty. Her response tweet read, "I know I will invite trolling. But, honestly, English-speaking desi kids who speak Hindi in tacky second hand brit accent are simply annoying and irritating. While kids who have authentic desi accent/swag and who speak Hindi/Sanskrit fluently are top tier."

