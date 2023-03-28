'Obnoxious, jealous, mean...' Kangana Ranaut blasts Karan Johar

Kangana Ranaut has roasted and slammed Karan Johar on her official Twitter handle for being a 'jealous' and 'toxic' person that forced a genuinely talented actress to leave India and bollywood.

Kangana Ranaut is back at it again. The national award-winning star has taken to her Twitter handle and blasted Karan Johar for being a vile and toxic person to this prominent global icon who got forced to leave India and Bollywood industry. The said global icon today is a big name in Hollywood.

Kangana Ranaut is one of the finest performers in the Bollywood industry who has given some perfect and nuanced performances in films like Thalaivii, Queen, Gangster, Tanu Weds Manu, Rangoon, Manikarnika, and so on. But the fan-favorite renowned actress is always admired by fans for being vocally bold and fearless in her take on evils in the Bollywood industry, which irks many people in the fraternity.

Taking to her official Twitter handle, Kangana Ranaut has blasted Karan Johar for being a vile and toxic person who single-handedly ruined the entire career of this genuinely talented and loved Indian icon. The said actress in question is a global icon, Priyanka Chopra. Defending Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut wrote a series of tweets. In the first one, she mentioned, "This is what ⁦@priyankachopra has to say about bollywood. People ganged up on her, bullied her, and chased her out of the film industry," a self-made woman was made to leave India. Everyone knows Karan Johar had banned her."

In the next one, Kangana wrote, "Media wrote extensively about her fall out with Karan Johar because of her friendship with SRK and movie mafia Cruella who is always looking for vulnerable outsiders saw a perfect punching bag in PC and went all out in harassing her to a point where she had to leave India." Kangana Ranaut took a sly dig at Bollywood producer Karan Johar and held him responsible for Bajirao Mastani fame Priyanka Chopra's exit from Bollywood.

In the final one, Kangana Ranaut termed Karan Johar to be responsible for ruining an entire career of a talented self-made woman in Bollywood who had to leave the industry and is now the biggest star in Hollywood. She wrote, "This obnoxious, jealous, mean, and toxic person should be held accountable for ruining the culture and environment of film industry, which was never hostile to outsiders in the days of AB or SRK.His gang and mafia PR should be raided and held accountable for harassing outsiders."

