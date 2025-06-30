After a Indore tourist Raja Raghuvanshi's murder in Sohra, Meghalaya has made it mandatory for all visitors to hire registered guides for treks and outdoor activities in East Khasi Hills, aiming to improve safety and prevent further incidents.

In a strong step to improve tourist safety, authorities in Meghalaya have made it compulsory for all tourists to hire registered guides while taking part in treks or outdoor activities in the East Khasi Hills district. This decision was announced by Deputy Commissioner Rosetta M Kurbah on Monday.

Decision follows honeymoon murder case

This order comes nearly a month after the shocking murder of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, who was killed in Sohra (Cherrapunji) during a honeymoon trip planned by his wife. The crime led to the arrest of eight individuals, including the wife, and raised serious concerns over tourist safety in remote and less-patrolled areas.

Officials said that this step was taken after reviewing safety lapses and understanding the risks faced by tourists while exploring isolated areas.

Why guides are now compulsory

Deputy Commissioner Kurbah, who also heads the District Tourism Promotion Society (DTPS), said the move will help prevent tourists from getting lost, injured, or falling victim to criminal activity in remote spots, reported news agencies.

“Hiring trained guides will ensure that visitors are safe and also better informed about the region,” Kurbah said in the official order.

Violators of this rule may face penalties or be denied access to trekking routes, tourism officials clarified.

Popular tourist spots affected

The new rule covers all trekking and outdoor areas in the district, including famous tourist destinations like the double-decker living root bridge, rainfall-fed waterfalls, and the scenic Sohra meadows.

East Khasi Hills attracts thousands of nature lovers every year, especially during the monsoon months.

More trained guides, local involvement

The administration has also said it will deploy more trained guides and work closely with local communities to make the new rule effective and smooth. This will also create more jobs for locals in the tourism sector.

State gears up for major tourism events

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh said the department is targeting a sharp growth in tourist footfall this year, expecting around 2 million visitors. To support this goal, the government has lined up several programs, including the Cherry Blossom Festival, where international artists will perform in Shillong.

The minister also said that the government is committed to maintaining Meghalaya’s reputation as a safe and peaceful tourist destination.

This safety-driven move is expected to boost confidence among visitors and help Meghalaya grow as a reliable and responsible tourist hotspot.