Starting July 1, Delhi will stop refuelling petrol and diesel vehicles older than 15 and 10 years respectively. The step, enforced by CAQM and multiple agencies, aims to fight rising air pollution in the city.

Delhi will stop refuelling all old petrol and diesel vehicles from July 1, 2025 in order to control air pollution. The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has directed that end-of-life (EoL) vehicles will not be allowed to buy fuel at petrol pumps across the national capital.

What are EoL vehicles?

End-of-life or EoL vehicles are:

Petrol and CNG vehicles older than 15 years

Diesel vehicles older than 10 years

These rules apply to all vehicles, even if they are registered in another state but refuelling inside Delhi.

Who will enforce the ban?

Multiple departments will work together to make sure the rules are followed:

Delhi Transport Department

Delhi Police

Traffic Police

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD)

A total of 350 petrol pumps across Delhi have been identified. One traffic police officer will be present at each of these fuel stations to check vehicle age and stop refuelling of banned vehicles.

The Delhi Transport Department will deploy 59 teams at pumps numbered 101 to 159, while the Delhi Police will cover pumps numbered 1 to 100.

Two extra police officers will also be stationed at each pump to handle law and order during the drive.

What will happen if rules are broken?

According to officials:

Old vehicles found at fuel stations will be impounded

A challan will be issued to the vehicle owner

Fuel pumps violating rules will be reported to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas

Penalties may be imposed under Section 192 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988

Fuel stations told to follow strict SOPs

The Delhi government had issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on June 17 to petrol pumps. These include:

Signs must be displayed saying: Fuel will not be dispensed to End of Life Vehicles, i.e. 15 years old Petrol and CNG and 10 years old Diesel 01.07.2025

Training to staff: Pumps must train their staff to follow the new rule

Maintaining logbook: A manual or digital logbook must be maintained for every EoL vehicle denied fuel. The logs must be sent weekly to the Transport Department

CCTV supervision: Cameras to catch EoL vehicles in real time

The Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation (DTIDC) will manage ANPR (Automated Number Plate Recognition) cameras at fuel stations.

These cameras will scan every vehicle’s number plate, check its registration, and identify if it is an EoL vehicle. If it is, action will be taken immediately.

Why the fuel ban for old vehicles?

The ban follows a 2018 Supreme Court order banning old diesel and petrol vehicles in Delhi. A 2014 NGT order prohibiting parking of 15-year-old vehicles in public places was also issues earlier.

The aim is to reduce harmful pollution from outdated vehicles and improve Delhi’s air quality, which is among the worst in the world.

The CAQM has stated that strict enforcement is necessary to make real progress in cleaning the city’s air.

This move marks one of Delhi’s most serious efforts to fight vehicular pollution. With full coordination among law enforcement, the transport department, and fuel stations, the government hopes to make the city’s air safer for all.