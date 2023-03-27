Palak Tiwari raises hotness in searing black monokini; check out her sizzling photos

Soon-to-be debutant bollywood actress Palak Tiwari is a fashionista who changes the tones and trending patterns with her sartorial choices.

Palak Tiwari is a soon-to-be debutant actress who will make her Bollywood debut in 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.' Palak Tiwari is heating things on the internet with her recent sizzling pictures which went viral on social media. ALSO READ: 'Mean girl vibes': Reddit fans blast Deepika Padukone for being 'bitchy' to Katrina Kaif; see VIRAL comments

Palak Tiwari looks stunning and serves a dose of hotness with alluring looks in a BOLD black monokini posing outside a pool on a sunny day.

Palak Tiwari makes heads turn with sultry photos on social media. She looks drop-dead hot and gorgeous in the red bikini while posing in a pool.

Palak Tiwari slays it in style in the closeup selfie as she ups the fashion game in her bold purple top with a straw hat which makes her look really irresistible and sensual.

Palak Tiwari keeps it trendy and titillating in a green corset top with white trousers. It is a must-have addition to any girl's collection of party clothing.

Palak Tiwari amplifies the hotness with her seductress pose and sensual look in a black monokini with a printed cover-up as she stands ready to set herself into the pool.

