Actor Shefali Jariwala passed away on June 27, possibly due to a sudden drop in blood pressure after taking medicines on an empty stomach while fasting. Police are awaiting her post mortem report and continuing investigation.

Mumbai Police has shared an update about actor Shefali Jariwala's death cause. Famous for the hit music video Kaanta Laga, Shefali Jariwala died suddenly on the night of June 27. She was 42.

Medicines on empty stomach may be the reason, say police

Police officials investigating her death have said that Shefali may have taken several medicines on an empty stomach. She was fasting that day due to a puja at home.

According to officers, Shefali had taken an injection in the afternoon, possibly related to anti-ageing treatment, and then had her usual set of pills later in the evening. Since she had not eaten the whole day, her blood pressure may have dropped sharply, leading to a medical emergency.

"She suddenly began shivering and her blood pressure fell. That’s when her family rushed her to the hospital," a senior official said.

Family and staff questioned, no foul play found yet

The Amboli police have so far recorded statements from 10 people, agencies reported. These include Shefali’s husband, parents, and household staff who were present in the house at the time.

Police said they have not found anything suspicious so far. However, they are waiting for the post mortem report to get a clearer idea of what caused her sudden death.

As part of the investigation, a police team visited Shefali’s house along with forensic science experts. They collected samples of her medicines, the injection she took, and other items from her room.

Case registered, probe still going on

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered at the Amboli police station. Investigations are still underway. Police say they will make further statements once the final medical and forensic reports are available.

Shefali Jariwala became a household name after her popular appearance in the early 2000s hit remix Kaanta Laga. She later appeared in reality shows like Bigg Boss. She is survived by her husband, Parag Tyagi.