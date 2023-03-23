Kangana Ranaut's 36th birthday: Actress apologises to people she has hurt (WATCH)

Kangana Ranaut celebrated her birthday by posting a message to both her fans and critics. She has apologised to anyone who has been offended by her comments.

Kangana Ranaut seemed determined to make the most of her 36th birthday. On Thursday, she turned to Instagram to share a message with her followers, supporters, and even detractors. For the first time, she apologised to individuals she may have offended with her remarks.

Kangana, who is in Udaipur for her birthday, is seen in the video wearing a green and pink silk saree with a big gold necklace, golden earrings, and a red bindi. She opened her statement by thanking her mother and father for their support, as well as her teachers (Sadhguru and Swami Vivekanand). She also addressed her 'shatrus' (enemies).

Also Read: Dia Mirza, Rajkummar Rao, Ashutosh Rana and others at 'Bheed' screening

“Mere shatru, jinhone aajtak mujhe kabhi araam nahi karne diya. Chahe jitni bhi safalta mili, phir bhi mujhe safalta ke marg pe tatpar rakha. Mujhe ladna, sangharsh karna sikhaya. Unki bhi main humesha abhaari rahugi (My enemies who never let me rest. No matter how successful I got, they kept me on my toes, on the path to success. They taught me how to fight, struggle. I will forever be grateful to them).”

Also Read: 'Almost subservient to Sara...' Fans bash Vikrant Massey for seeking her 'validation'

“Doston meri vichaardhara bahut saral hai, mera achran, soch bhi bahut saral hai aur main humesha hi sabka accha chahti hu. Iske chalte agar maine kabhi kisi ke liye deshhit mein ya larger picture ke liye maine kisi ke liye kuch kaha ho aur unko uska dukh hua ho, thess lagi ho, main uske liye bhi shama chahti hu (Friends, my ideology is very simple. My conduct, thoughts are simple and I always want good things for everyone. So I apologise to anyone I might have hurt with things I said about the country's welfare),” she said. She added that she only has ‘sneh, suvichaar (affection, good thoughts)’ for everyone.

Kangana had been tweeting and targeting at singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh just a few days before. She suggested that he would be arrested soon for his'support' for Khalistanis. She has had feuds with Alia Bhatt, Swara Bhasker, Aamir Khan, and Taapsee Pannu.