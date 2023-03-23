Dia Mirza, Rajkummar Rao, Ashutosh Rana and others at 'Bheed' screening
Bheed, directed by Anubhav Sinha, will be released in theatres shortly. Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar, and Pankaj Kapur play in the key roles in the social-political drama.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Bheed, directed by Anubhav Sinha, will be released in theatres shortly. Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar, and Pankaj Kapur play key roles in the social-political drama.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Directed by Anubhav Sinha at the special screening of the social-political drama Bheed. The show was held at the Sunny super sound in Mumbai.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Abhishek Banerjee at the special screening of the social-political drama Bheed. The show was held at the Sunny super sound in Mumbai.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Ashutosh Rana at the special screening of the social-political drama Bheed. The show was held at the Sunny super sound in Mumbai.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Javed Akhtar at the special screening of the social-political drama Bheed. The show was held at the Sunny super sound in Mumbai.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Dia Mirza at the special screening of the social-political drama Bheed. The show was held at the Sunny super sound in Mumbai.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal at the special screening of the social-political drama Bheed. The show was held at the Sunny super sound in Mumbai.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Babil Khan at the special screening of the social-political drama Bheed. The show was held at the Sunny super sound in Mumbai.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Rajkummar Rao at the special screening of the social-political drama Bheed. The show was held at the Sunny super sound in Mumbai.
Photo Courtesy: Varinder Chawla
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha at the special screening of the social-political drama Bheed. The show was held at the Sunny super sound in Mumbai.