    Kangana Ranaut launches fresh attacks at THESE two Bollywood superstars; know deets

    The actress was informed that there is a fraud going on with people using her name to hack into accounts on Instagram. Kangana cautioned her followers about falling for the scam by sharing a screenshot she had received from a fan. 

    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published Jul 30, 2023, 3:43 PM IST

    On Sunday, Angana Ranaut renewed her criticism of two prominent Bollywood figures. The actress was informed that there is a fraud going on with people using her name to hack into accounts on Instagram. Kangana cautioned her followers about falling for the scam by sharing a screenshot she had received from a fan. She did issue a warning, but she also made some startling assertions. “I have nothing to do with this person and have no such online managers, this is gang changu mangu.. jinki film even on a holiday could not reach single day of Manikarnika (Rs 18 cr) which they all declared flop. People don’t fall for their trap." she wrote.

    ALSO READ: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh movie garners Rs 25 cr

    Commenting on the industry and taking a dig at her ex partner, she wrote: “Film mafia has always indulged in criminal activities, this superstar who I dated later claimed that I was dating his imposter. He used to use different numners and accounts to chat with me, he also hacked my account and operated in a shady way. I thought he was going through a divorce but later I found out that had nothing to do with the shady behaviour. Thye buy fake bulk tickets and manipulate collections also, inflate to unreasonable proportions. They also spy and buy WhatsApp date I always see information about my contracts and personal life being exploited. These are not just talentless stupid people. They have criminal tendencies. Very scary, (Mumbai Cyber Police) please take action,". These, ofcourse, were some serious allegations. 

    I was not ok with that and I said no to such a situation. He too started to communicate from various numbers and accounts until I blocked all of them, at which point I felt he had hacked all of my devices. "Another superstar who is known to be a womaniser landed at my house, begged and pleased me to date him but kept meeting secretly to pursue me. He claimed that his pregnancy and marriage were ruses to advance the film. I was very horrified. They aren't humans; they're devils, and I still find it hard to believe that anyone could be so morally reprehensible.

     

    Also Read: ‘Leo’: Sanjay Dutt's first look as Antony Das from Lokesh Kanagaraj's film is OUT 

    Last Updated Jul 30, 2023, 4:27 PM IST
