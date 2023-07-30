Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani box office collection Day 2: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh movie garners Rs 25 cr

On July 28, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released across theates. The movie, which stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, honours Johar for his 25 years of work in Hindi cinema. Along with Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, Dharmendra, and Shabana Azmi as the main characters, the movie centres on the love tale of Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee and features a touch of family drama. Prior to its debut, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani had respectable advance sales, with a total of 80,000 tickets purchased in three major chains: PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis. The love drama had a great, successful debut and brought in Rs 11.50 crores on Day 1. Given the early reservations for the, this was already estimated.

Also Read: ‘Leo’: Sanjay Dutt's first look as Antony Das from Lokesh Kanagaraj's film is OUT

Taran Adarsh shared: “#RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani witnesses a super 44.59% growth on Day 2… Major centres [#Mumbai, #Delhi, #NCR, #Bengaluru, #Pune, #Hyderabad] continue to dominate 🔥🔥🔥, while Tier 2 centres also witness substantial growth… Fri 11.10 cr, Sat 16.05 cr. Total: ₹ 27.15 cr. #India biz. Looking at the excellent trends on Day 2, #RRKPK is targeting ₹ 46 cr+ total [Nett BOC] in its *opening weekend*… Post pandemic, there were several instances of muted or nil growth over the weekend, since the reports were negative… In this case, the growth on Day 2 and the advance bookings for Day 3 [at major centres] sends a clear message: #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani has found acceptance.”

With this, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani surpassed Pathaan, Adipurush, Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kii Ki Jaan, and Bholaa to claim the sixth-best opening for a Hindi film this year. Adipurush made 32.5 crores whereas Pathaan debuted at 55 crores. The movie's teaser, trailer, and songs, especially Tum Kya Mile sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, helped to build anticipation before its release. The chiffon sarees worn by Alia Bhatt are currently popular and trending across practically all e-commerce shopping sites. Rocky Aur Rani Kii stands out. Prem Kahaani is Bhatt and Singh's second collaboration after Gully Boy and Karan Johar's first movie after a seven-year break.

Also Read: Megan Fox HOT Photos: Actress stuns her fans with her svelte figure in BOLD Bikinis