‘Leo’: Sanjay Dutt's first look as Antony Das from Lokesh Kanagaraj's film is OUT

On July 29, which marked Sanjay Dutt's 64th birthday, Lokesh Kanagaraj, director of the upcoming film 'Leo,' revealed the actor's appearance as Antony Das. Dutt will portray the antagonist, while Thalapathy Vijay will play the main role. The actor, as well as his fans, are ecstatic. To add further reasons to it, director Lokesh Kanagaraj turned to Twitter and released a tiny look of the actor from his next film 'Leo'. In the film, Sanjay Dutt portrays the adversary, Antony Das, and he will be pitted against none other than Thalapathy Vijay.

Sanjay appears as frightening as he usually has as an adversary in the video. His eyes speak for themselves. And he is elegant and sophisticated and appears to be a terrific foil for Thalapathy's Leo! Kangaraj tweeted the video., “Meet #AntonyDas A small gift from all of us to you @duttsanjay sir! It was indeed a pleasure to work with you! #HappyBirthdaySanjayDutt #Leo (sic)” See the post here:

About 'LEO'

Lokesh Kanagaraj is an action thriller writer and director. Thalapathy Vijay, Sanjay Dutt, and Trisha play the major roles in the film. On October 19, it will be released in cinemas. The supporting cast includes Gautham Vasudev Menon, Arjun, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Priya Anand. It is unclear whether the film would be part of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Lokiverse movie world.

Last month, the first poster for Leo was released to commemorate Vijay's 49th birthday. They also released the first song from the Tamil film, Naa Ready. The film's soundtrack is being created by Anirudh Ravichander, who previously composed music for Lokesh's films Master and Vikram. SS Lalit Kumar is in charge of the project's production.

