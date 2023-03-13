Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kangana Ranaut goes gaga over Deepika Padukone for her speech for Naatu Naatu; here's what she said

    Oscars 2023: Kangana Ranaut praises Deepika Padukone for her Naatu Naatu speech, saying, "It's not easy to stand there," and describing her as "graceful."

    Kangana Ranaut goes gaga over Deepika Padukone for her speech for Naatu Naatu; here's what she said
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 13, 2023, 11:00 AM IST

    There can't be a more perfect Monday morning for any Indian today that Indians excel on the global stage at the Oscars 2023. Deepika Padukone delivered an immaculate speech for SS Rajamouli's Naatu Naatu. 

    Every Indian applauds the Pathaan actress for her poise and confidence in representing India on a worldwide stage like the Oscars. Kangana Ranaut is awestruck by Deepika, and she celebrates the Pathan actor and giving her a huge shoutout for standing tall and confident on the Oscars platform.

    Kangana hailed Deepika for being so graceful, "How beautiful @deepikapadukone looks, not easy to stand there holding entire nation together, carrying its image, reputation on those delicate shoulders and speaking so graciously and confidently. Deepika stands tall as a testimony to the fact that Indian women are the best". 

    Kangana Ranaut also complimented Guneet Monga on her first Academy Award nomination for Elephant Whispers. This is the first time an Indian-produced film has won an Academy Award, and how can you not rejoice at this long-awaited triumph? India is truly going global, and in a big way. Let's all Naatu Naatu together.

    The RRR film will shine brightly at the Oscars in 2023, with Naatu Naatu winning Best Original Song, and things can only get better from here. SS Rajamouli is currently crying joyous tears as his vision comes true. When he first began his filmmaking career, he dreamed of winning scars, and now he has them.

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2023, 11:00 AM IST
