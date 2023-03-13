Naatu Naatu Wins Oscars 2023: Here's how Deepika Padukone reacts (VIDEO)

Deepika Padukone burst into tears after Naatu Naatu won Best Original Song at the 2023 Oscars. With the victory, the RRR song made history.

Deepika Padukone gets emotional as RRR's Naatu Naatu won Best Original Song at the 2023 Academy Awards. The actress, who presented the Naatu Naatu performance at the 95th Academy Awards, was spotted sobbing as MM Keeravani entered the stage and won the trophy. Deepika's heartbreaking videos are suddenly becoming viral.

Despite being far away from the RRR team, Deepika supported the SS Rajamouli film's squad and celebrated their victory from her seat.

While presenting Naatu Naatu’s performance earlier, Deepika said, “An irresistibly catchy chorus, electrifying beats and killer dance moves to match have made this next song a global sensation. It plays during a pivotal scene in RRR, a movie about the friendship between real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. In addition to being sung in Telugu and illustrating the film’s anti-colonialist themes, it’s also a total banger. It’s got millions of views on YouTube and Tiktok, has audiences dancing in movie theatres all around the world, and is also the first song ever from an Indian production to be nominated for an Oscar."

“Do you know Naatu? Because if not, you are about to. From the film RRR, this is Naatu Naatu," Deepika added, sharing the stage to singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. It was the first Telugu song to be played at the Academy Awards. The audience gave the act a standing ovation at the end.

Naatu Naatu created history by becoming the first Telugu song to be not only sung but also nominated for an Oscar. M. M. Keeravani's song competed in the Best Original Song category with Applause from Tell it Like a Woman, Hold My Hand from Top Gun Maverick, Raise Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and This Is a Life from Everything Everywhere All at Once.