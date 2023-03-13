Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oscar Winners 2023: Double glory for India; see the complete list

    Oscar 2023: From the RRR song 'Naatu Naatu' to Everything Everywhere All At Once, here are this year's Academy Award winners.

    Oscars Winners 2023: See the complete list
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 13, 2023, 8:40 AM IST

    During the 95th Academy Awards, India's Naatu Naatu received an Oscar for Best Original Song. RRR music composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the prize on stage. Indian film producer Guneet Monga also got the Academy Award for her documentary short 'The Elephant Whisperers'. Meanwhile, Indian vocalists Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava got a standing ovation on the Oscars stage for their live performance of RRR's Naatu Naatu.

    Shaunak Sen's renowned documentary film, 'All That Breathes,' lost out to Daniel Roher's 'Navalny.'

    Find the complete list of winners from the 95th Oscars:

    Best Picture

    All Quiet on the Western Front
    Malte Grunert, Producer

    Avatar: The Way of Water
    James Cameron and Jon Landau, Producers

    The Banshees of Inisherin
    Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin and Martin McDonagh, Producers

    Elvis
    Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss, Producers

    WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once
    Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert and Jonathan Wang, Producers

    The Fabelmans
    Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg and Tony Kushner, Producers

    Tár
    Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan and Scott Lambert, Producers

    Top Gun: Maverick
    Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer, Producers

    Triangle of Sadness
    Erik Hemmendorff and Philippe Bober, Producers

    Women Talking
    Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner and Frances McDormand, Producers

    Best Actor in a Leading Role

    Austin Butler in Elvis

    Colin Farrell in The Banshees of Inisherin

    WINNER: Brendan Fraser in The Whale

    Paul Mescal in Aftersun

    Bill Nighy in Living

    Best Actor in a Supporting Role

    Brendan Gleeson in The Banshees of Inisherin

    Brian Tyree Henry in Causeway

    Judd Hirsch in The Fabelmans

    Barry Keoghan in The Banshees of Inisherin

    WINNER: Ke Huy Quan in Everything Everywhere All at Once

    Best Actress in a Leading Role

    Cate Blanchett in Tár

    Ana de Armas in Blonde

    Andrea Riseborough in To Leslie

    Michelle Williams in The Fabelmans

    WIINNER: Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All at Once

    Best Actress in a Supporting Role

    Angela Bassett in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

    Hong Chau in The Whale

    Kerry Condon in The Banshees of Inisherin

    WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis in Everything Everywhere All at Once

    Stephanie Hsu in Everything Everywhere All at Once

    Best Animated Feature Film

    WINNER: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
    Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar and Alex Bulkley

    Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
    Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan and Paul Mezey

    Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
    Joel Crawford and Mark Swift

    The Sea Beast
    Chris Williams and Jed Schlanger

    Turning Red
    Domee Shi and Lindsey Collins

    Best Cinematography

    WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front
    James Friend

    Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
    Darius Khondji

    Elvis
    Mandy Walker

    Empire of Light
    Roger Deakins

    Tár
    Florian Hoffmeister

    Best Costume Design

    Babylon
    Mary Zophres

    WINNER: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
    Ruth Carter

    Elvis
    Catherine Martin

    Everything Everywhere All at Once
    Shirley Kurata

    Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
    Jenny Beavan

    Best Directing

    Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

    WINNER: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

    Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

    Todd Field, Tár

    Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

    Best Documentary Feature Film

    All That Breathes
    Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann and Teddy Leifer

    All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
    Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin and Yoni Golijov

    Fire of Love
    Sara Dosa, Shane Boris and Ina Fichman

    A House Made of Splinters
    Simon Lereng Wilmont and Monica Hellström

    WINNER: Navalny
    Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller and Shane Boris

    Best Documentary Short Film

    WINNER: The Elephant Whisperers
    Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga

    Haulout
    Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev

    How Do You Measure a Year?
    Jay Rosenblatt

    The Martha Mitchell Effect
    Anne Alvergue and Beth Levison

    Stranger at the Gate
    Joshua Seftel and Conall Jones

    Best Film Editing

    The Banshees of Inisherin
    Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

    Elvis
    Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

    WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once
    Paul Rogers

    Tár
    Monika Willi

    Top Gun: Maverick
    Eddie Hamilton

    Best International Feature Film

    WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front
    Germany

    Argentina, 1985
    Argentina

    Close
    Belgium

    EO
    Poland

    The Quiet Girl
    Ireland

    Best Makeup and Hairstyling

    All Quiet on the Western Front
    Heike Merker and Linda Eisenhamerová

    The Batman
    Naomi Donne, Mike Marino and Mike Fontaine

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
    Camille Friend and Joel Harlow

    Elvis
    Mark Coulier, Jason Baird and Aldo Signoretti

    WINNER: The Whale
    Adrien Morot, Judy Chin and Annemarie Bradley

    Best Music (Original Score)

    WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front
    Volker Bertelmann

    Babylon
    Justin Hurwitz

    The Banshees of Inisherin
    Carter Burwell

    Everything Everywhere All at Once
    Son Lux

    The Fabelmans
    John Williams

    Best Music (Original Song)

    "Applause" from Tell It like a Woman
    Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

    "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick
    Music and Lyric by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

    "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
    Music by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler and Ludwig Goransson; Lyric by Tems and Ryan Coogler

    WINNER: "Naatu Naatu" from RRR
    Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose

    "This Is A Life" from Everything Everywhere All at Once
    Music by Ryan Lott, David Byrne and Mitski; Lyric by Ryan Lott and David Byrne

    Best Production Design

    WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front
    Production Design: Christian M. Goldbeck; Set Decoration: Ernestine Hipper

    Avatar: The Way of Water
    Production Design: Dylan Cole and Ben Procter; Set Decoration: Vanessa Cole

    Babylon
    Production Design: Florencia Martin; Set Decoration: Anthony Carlino

    Elvis
    Production Design: Catherine Martin and Karen Murphy; Set Decoration: Bev Dunn

    The Fabelmans
    Production Design: Rick Carter; Set Decoration: Karen O'Hara

    Best Animated Short Film

    WINNER: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
    Charlie Mackesy and Matthew Freud

    The Flying Sailor
    Amanda Forbis and Wendy Tilby

    Ice Merchants
    João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano

    My Year of Dicks
    Sara Gunnarsdóttir and Pamela Ribon

    An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
    Lachlan Pendragon

    Best Live Action Short Film

    WINNER: An Irish Goodbye
    Tom Berkeley and Ross White

    Ivalu
    Anders Walter and Rebecca Pruzan

    Le Pupille
    Alice Rohrwacher and Alfonso Cuarón

    Night Ride
    Eirik Tveiten and Gaute Lid Larssen

    The Red Suitcase
    Cyrus Neshvad

    Best Sound

    All Quiet on the Western Front
    Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel and Stefan Korte

    Avatar: The Way of Water
    Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers and Michael Hedges

    The Batman
    Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray and Andy Nelson

    Elvis
    David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson and Michael Keller

    WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick
    Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon and Mark Taylor

    Best Visual Effects

    All Quiet on the Western Front
    Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank and Kamil Jafar

    WINNER: Avatar: The Way of Water
    Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon and Daniel Barrett

    The Batman
    Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands and Dominic Tuohy

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
    Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White and Dan Sudick

    Top Gun: Maverick
    Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson and Scott R. Fisher

    Best Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

    All Quiet on the Western Front
    Screenplay by Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson & Ian Stokell

    Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
    Written by Rian Johnson

    Living
    Written by Kazuo Ishiguro

    Top Gun: Maverick
    Screenplay by Ehren Kruger and Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie; Story by Peter Craig and Justin Marks

    WINNER: Women Talking
    Screenplay by Sarah Polley

    Best Writing (Original Screenplay)

    The Banshees of Inisherin
    Written by Martin McDonagh

    WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once
    Written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

    The Fabelmans
    Written by Steven Spielberg & Tony Kushner

    Tár
    Written by Todd Field

    Triangle of Sadness
    Written by Ruben Östlund

     

    Last Updated Mar 13, 2023, 9:20 AM IST
