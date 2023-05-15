Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer OUT: Witness Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal in this slice-of-life family comedy

Finally, after a long and agonizing wait, the makers have unveiled the much-awaited trailer for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.

After giving us blockbusters like Luka Chuppi and Mimi, Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan are back with noted filmmaker and director Laxman Utekar for their next film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

The movie features Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, with an ensemble cast that includes some of the industry's most respected actors, such as Rakesh Bedi, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Sood and others.

The trailer shows the quirky and out-of-the-box love story between Kapil (Vicky Kaushal) and Saumya (Sara Ali Khan). Kapil and Saumya have a blissful married life which goes for a toss total when this married couple wants to get a divorce from each other. Their family is divided into two teams. It is a beautifully directed and made situational family comedy that blends comedy, drama, emotions, romance, action and multilayered undertones.

A fun family entertainer, the film explores the remarkable love story of Kapil and Soumya. With a wholesome blend of romance and comedy, it is the perfect summer watch to enjoy with loved ones. The trailer released just today has left the audiences and fans curious and intrigued about what could be the cause of such a hilarious and comically funny divorce and family drama. Laxman Utekar directed film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will release in theatres on June 2nd, 2023.

The film trailer for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is out now. You can also watch it here.

Vicky Kaushal said at the trailer reveal event, "I'm excited to be a part of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Working with Laxman sir and Maddock has been a delightful experience. I had a great time shooting for the film, especially with Sara, and I hope the audiences enjoy the film as much as we did making it."

Sara Ali Khan added, "I am grateful for the opportunity of getting to work with such a talented team. The film has a unique take on relationships, marriages, and I am excited for the audience to witness it."

