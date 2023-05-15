Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer OUT: Witness Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal in this slice-of-life family comedy

    Finally, after a long and agonizing wait, the makers have unveiled the much-awaited trailer for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles.

    Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer OUT: Witness Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal in this slice-of-life family comedy vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 15, 2023, 2:20 PM IST

    After giving us blockbusters like Luka Chuppi and Mimi, Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan are back with noted filmmaker and director Laxman Utekar for their next film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

    The movie features Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in lead roles, with an ensemble cast that includes some of the industry's most respected actors, such as Rakesh Bedi, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Sood and others.

    ALSO READ: Anjali Arora SEXY Photos: Actress flaunts her toned body in hot beach attires

    The trailer shows the quirky and out-of-the-box love story between Kapil (Vicky Kaushal) and Saumya (Sara Ali Khan). Kapil and Saumya have a blissful married life which goes for a toss total when this married couple wants to get a divorce from each other. Their family is divided into two teams. It is a beautifully directed and made situational family comedy that blends comedy, drama, emotions, romance, action and multilayered undertones.

    A fun family entertainer, the film explores the remarkable love story of Kapil and Soumya. With a wholesome blend of romance and comedy, it is the perfect summer watch to enjoy with loved ones. The trailer released just today has left the audiences and fans curious and intrigued about what could be the cause of such a hilarious and comically funny divorce and family drama. Laxman Utekar directed film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will release in theatres on June 2nd, 2023.

    Trailer

    The film trailer for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is out now. You can also watch it here.

    Vicky Kaushal said at the trailer reveal event, "I'm excited to be a part of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Working with Laxman sir and Maddock has been a delightful experience. I had a great time shooting for the film, especially with Sara, and I hope the audiences enjoy the film as much as we did making it."

    Sara Ali Khan added, "I am grateful for the opportunity of getting to work with such a talented team. The film has a unique take on relationships, marriages, and I am excited for the audience to witness it."

    ALSO READ: 'Crore ka fraud karna': Urfi Javed slams TV personality, BharatPe ex-MD Ashneer Grover

    Last Updated May 15, 2023, 2:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Urfi Javed finally weighs in on men feeling 'offended' by her sartorial outfit looks vma

    Urfi Javed finally weighs in on men feeling 'offended' by her sartorial outfit looks

    Cannes Film Festival 2023: From Aditi Rao Hydari to Manushi Chhillar, these celebs to walk red carpet vma

    Cannes Film Festival 2023: From Aditi Rao Hydari to Manushi Chhillar, these celebs to walk red carpet

    Alia Bhatt trolled for copying DeepikaPadukones airport look, fans say, Is she trying to copy DPs style! ADC

    Alia Bhatt trolled for copying Deepika Padukone's airport look, fans say, 'Is she trying to copy DP’s style'!

    Cannes Film Festival 2023: Know about dates, ticket prices, jury, Indian celebs and more RBA

    Cannes Film Festival 2023: Know about dates, ticket prices, jury, Indian celebs and more

    Why Sharwanand, Rakshitha Reddy's wedding called off? Read this RBA

    Why Sharwanand, Rakshitha Reddy's wedding called off? Read this

    Recent Stories

    football EPL English Premier League: Mikel Arteta apologises to Arsenal fans after Gunners virtually knocked out of title race (WATCH)-ayh

    EPL: Mikel Arteta apologises to Arsenal fans after Gunners virtually knocked out of title race (WATCH)

    MG Comet EV bookings open at Rs 11000 deliveries to begin soon prices start at Rs 7 98 lakh gcw

    MG Comet EV bookings open at Rs 11,000; deliveries to begin soon

    10 safe ways to find ideal partner online MSW

    10 safe ways to find ideal partner online

    Male passenger arrested for allegedly 'molesting' air hostess on Dubai-Amritsar flight AJR

    Male passenger arrested for allegedly 'molesting' air hostess on Dubai-Amritsar flight

    Urfi Javed finally weighs in on men feeling 'offended' by her sartorial outfit looks vma

    Urfi Javed finally weighs in on men feeling 'offended' by her sartorial outfit looks

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon